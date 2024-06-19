Minimum four-year sentences for child rapists proposed by state government

Child rapists and paedophiles will face mandatory minimum prison sentences of up to four years under a government Bill tabled in state parliament on Wednesday.
Attorney-General Guy Barnett said it was the fifth time the Liberals have tried to introduce the Sentencing Amendment (Presumption of Mandatory Sentencing) Bill, after previous attempts failed to pass parliament.
The proposed law would "protect the most vulnerable Tasmanians" by boosting penalties for serious sexual crimes, he said.
"Perpetrators need to be sent a message that enough is enough," Mr Barnett said.
Under the draft legislation, presumptive minimum four-year jail terms would apply to convictions rape in cases where the victim is under the age of 18.
Judges can impose lower sentences, but are then required to provide reasons why they have chosen to do so.
It would also apply mandatory three-year minimum terms for some cases of persistent sexual abuse of a child or young person, and a minimum two-year sentence for penetrative sexual abuse of a child or young person.
"These minimum sentences are based on the recommendations of the Sentencing Advisory Council on what would be appropriate minimum levels of imprisonment for these serious crimes," Mr Barnett said.
Mr Barnett said he he was hopeful of gaining the support of Labor to pass the Bill, since Labor MPs voted to support the bill the last time it was introduced in November 2023.
But Greens justice spokesperson Cassy O'Connor indicated that her party would oppose the Bill.
"The Greens don't support the introduction of mandatory minimum sentences for any offence," she said.
"These measures do nothing to reduce offending, they can lead to worse outcomes for victim survivors in the courts and undermine the independence of the judicial system.
"If a bill like this was an important step to protect children, it would have been recommended by the Commission of Inquiry.
"It wasn't, and that's because it's nothing more than an exercise in populist politics."
