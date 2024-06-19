The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

State industrial manslaughter laws to progress to upper house for approval

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
Updated June 19 2024 - 7:17pm, first published 4:28pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Government minister Madeleine Ogilvie failed an attempt to send Labor's bill to a committee for examination.
Government minister Madeleine Ogilvie failed an attempt to send Labor's bill to a committee for examination.

Tasmanian parliament has approved a bill from Labor for the state to introduce industrial manslaughter laws.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Maloney

Matt Maloney

Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.