Launceston photographer and world traveller finds his inspiration back home

A Launceston-based landscape photographer returned to Tasmania after travelling the world for eight years and says the answer to his next best career move was right under his nose.
Owner and photographer at Culture of Creatives, Jamie Mackrill, gives his landscape photography a new life by imprinting his iconic Tasmania photos onto placemats, coasters, wall-hanging tile art, magnets, calendars, and prints.
Mr Mackrill has sold his photography work at the Evandale, St Helens, Devonport, Bridport, Deloraine markets and Agfest.
He has also recently resided at the renowned Salamanca Market in Hobart and Devil's Door in Launceston is currently stocking his coasters.
"At the start of COVID, I had been living in Europe, and then later, I was in Canada doing some photo shoots for hotels, and friends and family were concerned and wanted me to come home, and I am glad I did," Mr Mackrill said.
It was a good decision, as it was back in his workshop in Legana where he came up with the idea of putting his iconic Tasmanian landscapes and wildlife photos onto various tiles and selling them across the state.
"There are a lot of amazing photographers in Tasmania, and I wanted to stand out in a completely different way.
"I looked online, and no one was doing what I wanted to do with photography and tiles, and in 2020, I did four sets [of tiles] and gave them out to friends and family, and they're still going strong to this day."
After showcasing his products in the markets, the photographer said they were quickly well-received, and now at least 50 per cent of his photography business is in tile photography.
"So it's been a boon, and people have never seen anything like it. It helps to get people's attention and sparks people's curiosity."
The tiles Mr Mackrill uses are "up-cycled." He gets them from a tip shop and cuts them to size. All of his work is handcrafted in his workshop.
The Launceston native said he likes to travel light, and for almost all of his photography, he just uses a Canon EOS 5D Mark 111 camera and a Maverick Pro drone for all of his aerial photos.
"People like buying the tiles and giving them away as gifts to say to their parents or grandparents who might be born in Stanley or somewhere like that in Tasmania [where I photographed], and they just want to give their loved ones something special as a reminder."
It wasn't until Mr Mackrill had moved away from Tasmania for many years and returned that he realised what his native island had to offer.
"Having photographed in Africa and Europe, I found a new appreciation for how lucky we are here, and getting involved in the markets was excellent from a community aspect," Mr Mackrill said.
"I started going out more and seeing more of the state, nature, and all the little towns with their historic architecture.
"And the incredible wildlife, for example, the wombats (they are one of my most popular sets of coasters) and the white wallabies on Bruny Island are also a favourite."
The landscape and wildlife photographer says he plans to rotate different series of coasters. His next set will be based on the stunning Aurora Australis in Tasmania from last May.
Mr Mackrill said his favourite places in the state to take photos are along the Northeast coast near St Helens and Binalong Bay.
"We go fishing and camping there all the time. I love how pristine and beautiful that coastline is with the orange rocks and little townships. That coastline is a real gift to the state."
