'Never recovered': Victims of Kerry Lee Whiting describe life after attack

A frenzied knife attack at Ravenswood has been branded "pure evil" as the man responsible awaits sentencing.
Kerry Lee Whiting, 47, was found guilty of murder and attempted murder by a Supreme Court jury on June 18, 2024.
Whiting is yet to be sentenced for the attack, during which he seriously injured his ex-partner Natalie Joyce Harris and killed her new boyfriend Adrian Paul Mayne at Ravenswood in November 2021.
Justice Tamara Jago heard sentencing submissions and victim impact statements on June 19.
Ms Harris read her statement aloud, describing how the scars from her injuries were a "constant reminder" of what happened however the mental scars ran deeper.
"I have personally never recovered from what happened that night," she said.
"I believe Adrian lost his life to save mine."
She described feeling "numb" since the attack, was haunted by nightmares, and said she wanted to get tattoos to cover her scars only to be told her skin was too damaged.
Ms Harris said she was re-traumatised throughout the court process, being forced to "go through it over and over", however she was now "finally able to distance myself" from Whiting.
Ms Harris' children also provided statements for the court.
Her son said he was forever changed by the attack - watching Mr Mayne die and having to tend to his mother's life threatening injuries.
The teenager said he was haunted by flashbacks, and was hoping to create an identity for himself separated from that of his father.
"To know a murderer is my biological father is a terrible thing," he said.
"I talk like him, I look like him. What if I turn out like him?"
Mr Mayne's family also submitted statements, which were read by Crown prosecutor Madeleine Figg.
One, from Mr Mayne's brother Stephen, said Whiting's actions were "pure evil".
"Two families will suffer for the rest of their lives because of one person's pure evil actions," the statement said.
In addition to the statements, Director of Public Prosecutions Daryl Coates SC presented Justice Jago with a document summarising each murder sentence between 1990 and 2023.
Mr Coates said every murder and attempted murder were serious offences, and Whiting's crimes were serious examples of each, being premeditated and occuring while Ms Harris and Mr Mayne slept.
He also said Whiting had not shown any remorse before or during the trial.
"There is no evidence of any remorse by the accused," Mr Coates said.
Defence lawyer Raymond Broomhall said Whiting maintained his innocence despite the guilty verdict, and the man was sympathetic to Ms Harris' and Mr Mayne's families.
Mr Broomhall said Whiting had a difficult childhood, growing up estranged from his mother and being "severely bullied" at school.
"This instilled a loner-type existence in him," he said.
Mr Broomhall said Whiting enjoyed spending time alone in the bush after following in his father's footsteps and becoming a woodcutter - joining the scouts and Army reserves because of that.
The defence lawyer said Whiting suffered abandonment issues, and the death of his youngest son was the spark that led to a deep depression and the breakdown of his relationship with Ms Harris.
Justice Jago heard Whiting had been in prison for 930 days, had no possessions outside his prison cell - most of them sold to pay his mortgage, and was estranged from his children.
His lawyer described him as a "model prisoner" and said Whiting was attending bible study sessions while incarcerated.
"He is wanting to change his life ... and is working to improve his social skills," Mr Broomhall said.
Justice Jago thanked the witnesses for their courage in sharing their stories, and adjourned the matter to Thursday, June 27.
