A trip to Queenstown is incomplete without visiting this waterfall

WATERFALLS are not unlike Forrest Gump's box of chocolates - you never know what you're gonna git.
Some are elusive, hard work and unspectacular, others flash in your face and are a bit full of themselves.
Cuckoo Falls, near Scottsdale, for instance. A lot of work for little reward.
Lengthy hike, dodgy track, demanding terrain, leech central, all for a spout reminiscent of a burst water main.
But Nelson Falls lands firmly in the opposite bracket.
Park the car in need of a break from the meanderings of the Lyell Highway, stroll through a few trees along an impeccably maintained boardwalk ... and there it is in all its glory, drenching you with spray almost before the kids can say: "Are we there yet?"
Even before the spray (but admittedly after the thunderous roar) comes the white wall.
Approaching through a forest reportedly home to at least seven species of fern and barely changed since Gondwana announced the biggest split before The Beatles, you are suddenly conscious that beyond the next line of prehistoric trees is blank, as if somebody has accidentally erased the default background picture.
But this is the falls.
A torrent of foaming white mass landing just a couple of metres in front of the viewing platform with ear-shattering audio accompaniment which translates as "I'm a damn fine waterfall, photograph me now".
Interpretation panels which accompany the brief stroll back to the car state that much of the surrounding flora is only suited to the cool, moist conditions of places such as the Nelson Valley so you're in rarefied company.
Visitor information also advises: "These delightful falls are reached after a very easy walk. Break the long drive and stretch your legs, you won't be disappointed* and "Caution - heavy rain can occur in any month*.
The former is spot-on while the latter only enhances the sight and sound experience.
