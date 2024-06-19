The Examiner
Minister says he won't dictate to Health Department experts

Matt Maloney
Updated June 19 2024 - 1:49pm, first published 12:52pm
Health Minister Guy Barnett says it would be improper for the government to intervene on the Health Department's vacancy control measures.
Health Minister Guy Barnett has distanced himself from anticipated vacancy control measures by the Health Department, saying that work is best left to the experts.

