Minister says he won't dictate to Health Department experts

Health Minister Guy Barnett has distanced himself from anticipated vacancy control measures by the Health Department, saying that work is best left to the experts.
The government has faced sustained questioning on apparent cuts to health staffing positions after the establishment of a vacancy control committee within the department to assist with budget savings.
The committee will assess the need to fill a particular vacancy within the public health system, and ensure that redeployment was the first option in a recruitment process before the hire of a new recruit.
Premier Jeremy Rockliff and Mr Barnett have refused to be drawn on whether particular categories of frontline workers will be exempt from vacancy controls, and each have proclaimed that the government remains firm on its election commitments to employ more doctors, nurses, midwives, paramedics and allied health professionals.
Mr Barnett on Wednesday repeated that no frontline workers would be cut from the state's health workforce, although how a frontline worker was defined rested with the department.
"We'll be relying on the advice of the experts in the Department of Health," he said.
"It's inappropriate for a minister to dictate what is and what is not a frontline worker."
"The government's position is clear: we're going to have more frontline workers.
"There'll be no cuts to frontline workers."
Labor's health spokeswoman Ella Haddad said the Premier in question time on Wednesday did not rule out vacancy contol on radiology, dental and paramedic jobs as well as positions within the Child Health and Parenting Service.
"On the Liberals watch, 15,000 Tasmanians on a dental waiting list are now waiting, on average, more than four years for an appointment,"
The ambulance service is under extreme pressure, with response times at record levels, workers being pushed to the brink and ramping still rampant.
"Make no mistake not filling vacancies has the same practical effect as job cuts."
