Liquor licencing crackdown recommended after waterfront drownings

Attempting to fence in Hobart's waterfront to prevent drownings is "impractical" given that it is a working port, a coroner has found following an inquest into a string of deaths in the area.
Coroner Robert Webster instead recommended a revamp of policing of liquor licences in the area aimed at cracking down on waterfront bars serving clearly intoxicated patrons.
The coronial inquest was established following incidents in 2019 and 2020, when two highly intoxicated interstate visitors drowned after falling into the water.
Trainee Melbourne doctor Robert Bo Xu drowned after falling into Victoria Dock, opposite the Grand Chancellor Hotel, on November 7 2019, while student Jarrod Robert Davies died between February 9 and 11 2020, likely due to drowning after falling off Elizabeth Street pier.
Both men were found to have extremely high blood alcohol content at the times they entered the water.
According to Mr Webster's report, published on June 19, both men had consumed so much alcohol they were "incapable of looking after themselves".
Dr Xu, who had arrived in Hobart for a medical conference, had consumed six glasses of wine at dinner, five glasses of Lark whiskey at the Evolve Spirit Bar, and another drink at the Mobius nightclub.
CCTV footage captured him walking off the edge of the pier at Victoria Dock at 1.35am on November 9.
He was apparently too inebriated to use or locate the nearby ladders, and was still in the water three hours later when a local workman heard his cries for help and called police at 4.30am.
By the time police arrived, Dr Xu had submerged in the water, and his body was located later that day.
Three months' later, Jarrod Davies, a Victorian studying at the Australian Maritime College in Launceston, was visiting Hobart with his father.
Mr Davies drank ten schooners of beer with his father that afternoon and early evening, and then continued on alone, consuming seventeen vodka Red Bulls, 3 Johnny Walker whiskeys, and two 'Jager Bomb' cocktails at the Telegraph Hotel and the Muse Bar on the Brooke Street pier over the space of three hours.
CCTV footage from the Muse Bar, named the Observatory at the time, captured an incident when another patron headbutted and punched Mr Davies, dropping him to the floor.
Staff, who claimed to have not seen the assault, immediately ejected Mr Davies.
He was last seen on camera staggering along Elizabeth Street Pier.
Coroner Webster found that Mr Davies was likely concussed as a result of the assault, and had a blood alcohol level of about 0.200 grams per 100ml when he entered the water.
He criticised bar staff for not taking greater care of Mr Davies - or even offering him a bottle of water.
Mr Webster concluded that Tasmanian bars with out-of-hours permits needed more stringent monitoring to ensure they were complying with the Liquor Licencing Act.
He recommend these venues be required to implement real-time CCTV monitoring.
"Such monitoring would also enable the proper assessment of the sobriety of patrons which did not occur in this case," he wrote.
He also recommended that Tasmania Police, security guard licencing body CBOS, and the Liquor and Gaming Branch begin sharing information and conducting spot checks on venues' compliance with licence conditions.
"Guidelines for information sharing between CBOS and Tasmania Police would have enabled the police on their visits to Mobius to be aware of the undertaking or promise made by [venue licence holder] Mr Hickey to increase crowd controller numbers," Mr Webster wrote.
"That undertaking was not complied with on the night Dr Xu attended Mobius."
Mr Webster said the evidence of "considerable shortcomings" of venue licence holders "suggests that a culture of complacency" existed among venue owners.
"Unless there are random but regular spot checks of licensed premises and unless any potential breaches are fully investigated and prosecuted ... there is nothing that will encourage licensees to comply with his or her obligations."
But the coroner did not recommend fencing off the Hobart waterfront, despite several other drowning deaths there since 2020.
In their submissions to the inquest, lawyers for TasPorts argued that the layout of the waterfront "in no way caused or contributed to the death" of either Dr Xu or Mr Davies.
"While I acknowledge Dr Xu died when he walked off Victoria Dock and fell into the water while intoxicated and Mr Davies, while intoxicated, ended up in in the water at the end of Elizabeth Pier and died," Mr Webster wrote.
"The fact is the Hobart waterfront is a working port. Fencing is therefore not practical.
"The approach taken by TasPorts, providing life-saving devices for those in the water, rather than attempting the impractical exercise of preventing any entry to the water, is the correct approach."
