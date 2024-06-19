Scottsdale president addresses concerns over NTFA top-tier inclusion

Scottsdale president David Mullins has defended his under-fire NTFA outfit as debate continues over the future direction of football in Tasmania.
Speaking to media this week, Mullins said Scottsdale were "not that far off the mark" when it comes to being competitive, and reiterated the Pies weren't forced into joining the incoming NTFA Premier League.
It comes after number one ticket holder and former Premier Peter Gutwein laid down his 'finals in three years, premiership in five' vision for the club.
Pointing to the improvement he had seen from the winless senior men's side in recent weeks against Bridgenorth and Hillwood, Mullins spoke of what was missing.
"If we had four or five good top-line players coming into the side say this Saturday (against) some these top sides we'd be up there and they'd probably be struggling to beat us," he said.
He said two of the Pies' current top-line footballers, Joe Krushka and Warrick Hall, returned from injury on Saturday in the 88-point loss to the Sharks.
Mullins said it was unfortunate the Magpies couldn't get them on the park at the same time as former Fremantle AFL player Jesse Critchton when he played five games earlier this season.
Landing a big-name coach for 2025 is also on the agenda.
"We do need to extend our list for sure and that's why we're going to go diverse chasing a profile coach," Mullins said.
"If we can attract somebody that is a profile coach that can hopefully draw more players."
Considering the concern about the bottom-placed Magpies graduating to a higher league next year, Mullins was asked what help Scottsdale needed.
"They are talking about a different (player) point system, maybe there could be some more points here on board but I don't know how that is going to roll," he said.
Asked if Scottsdale would like more points, he said: "I think so".
The points system, which is a common country footy practice, allocates a total amount of player points to each team. Local players are typically worth one point and outside recruits worth more.
The weaker teams are usually allocated the most points.
As for the salary cap, Mullins spoke of the dispensation that Scottsdale could offer $100 to about four players travelling from Launceston which equated to about $5000-6000 per year.
But he acknowledged it wasn't great incentive compared to what some other clubs could offer.
"If we can only offer the same money, it does make it hard to get them over the line. We've got to try and sell it in some other way," he said.
Mullins answered the criticism that the Magpies had been forced into the top-tier competition and had been set up to fail.
"Some of these things they're saying that 'we've been forced into it' and whatever else - No, we put the application in because this is where we wanted to see our future with our younger players out here," Mullins said.
"And giving them the opportunity to expand their football careers without them having to go into these TSL clubs and whatever else is coming in."
Mullins said the club had expected some on-field pain in 2024, but that they were planning for the future.
"We knew we probably weren't going to be (strong) on-field this year," he said.
"But our view wasn't about this year, it's about our future in the next two or three years."
He said the club hadn't been coerced into going up a level.
"That's been disappointing about some of the criticism because we've never been forced into it," he said.
While the debate has been a hot in the North since the six NTFA Premier League sides were announced, Scottsdale have arguably wore the brunt of the criticism due to their current form.
"To tell you the truth, it is frustrating at our board level but it hasn't really affected the players, they've basically taken no notice of it," he said.
Mullins said he spoke to the playing group at the start of the year about the club applying for the Premier League and they were on board.
"And then once we started getting a little bit of criticism, I sat down and spoke to them again and they just said we won't worry about it (the criticism). At a board level, we've discussed it a lot and we're not overly happy about it," he said.
Mullins said the club valued the opportunity to talk to media on Tuesday and speak on their own behalf rather than others.
