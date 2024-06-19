Town Hall launched this year's 'expressive' Refugee Week Art Exhibition

The City of Launceston hosted a reception at Town Hall to celebrate the launch of the Refugee Week 2024 Art Exhibition.
The 'expressive' event drew people of all stripes from the local community and Mayor Matthew Garwood officially welcomed attendees to the event.
Migrant Resource Centre (MRC) Tasmania chairman and former premier Peter Gutwein and Senior Constable Annabel Shegog from Tasmania Police were also among the dignitaries in attendance.
Mayor Garwood gave special mention to Peter Gutwein, highlighting his recent 350-km Walk for stronger ties with migrants and praising him on his "continued advocacy" and "leadership."
"We see that the City of Launceston prides itself on its strong community spirit, and it recognises the city's increasing diversity as a real strength," Mayor Garwood said.
The mayor mentioned how Launceston has welcomed increasing numbers of refugees and celebrates their essential contributions to "the vibrancy, the colour, the sounds, the smells and the food that brings a diverse and proactive culture here to Tasmania and Launceston".
Inspired by this year's theme, 'Finding Freedom: Family', the exhibition showcases the creative expression of members of the community from refugee backgrounds.
The exhibition will be open to the public between 9 am and 6 pm weekdays until June 30.
Yusef Mohammadi, senior youth worker and settlement officer at the MRC Tasmania, said these events will bring people together and recognise the contribution migrants make to Launceston.
"We want to keep running these programs yearly and get all different communities involved," Mr Mohammadi said.
The launch featured international cuisine, dancing and singing in the Town Hall Reception Room.
Bhutanese musicians led attendees across Civic Square to view these exceptional artworks on Level 2 of the Launceston Library.
Guest speakers included Migrant Resource Centre Northern Tasmania's Dr Mehrangiz M. Tabatabaei, who facilitated a series of visual art workshops ahead of the exhibition with participants from the Bhutanese, Burmese, Afghan, and Eritrean communities.
Dr Tabatabaei said the artists participating in this exhibition were encouraged to search for their creative freedom or explore their freedom to uncover some of their old memories and paint them.
"They all [artists] did a great job, and put their heart and time into this exhibition, and all of us have enjoyed it very much," Dr Tabatabaei said.
Hobby artist and aged care worker Somayeh Jafari moved to Tasmania from Iran nearly seven years ago and said MRC invited her to exhibit some of her acrylic paintings at this year's event.
"Living in Tasmania is fantastic; I like going into the forests here, and Tasmania's natural beauty is amazing," Ms Jafari said.
The Migrant Resource Centre Tasmania, MRC Northern Tasmania, Libraries Tasmania, and the City of Launceston will all be presenting these Refugee Week 2024 events.
