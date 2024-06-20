George Town Council unveils accessibility tool in a first for Tasmania

A Northern Tasmanian council has made history with a tool to help its hearing and speech-impaired residents.
The George Town Council announced the installation of an "accessible playground communication board" today in Regent Square.
Children and adults can point to one of 60 picture visuals featured on the board to communicate, with symbols for 'help', 'toilet', 'stop' and 'hungry' all included.
The new fixture also boasts an Australian Sign Language (Auslan) alphabet along its base to help people learn the skill.
Created as a form of augmentative and alternative communication, the board is the first of its kind for Tasmanian playgrounds.
George Town mayor Greg Kieser said the council was dedicated to enhancing the lives of people with disabilities in the community.
"This small but impactful project is a wonderful example of what the George Town Council can achieve in this space," he said.
"The playground communication board is a testament to our ongoing commitment to inclusion and accessibility."
The recent installation comes as part of the council's Diversity, Equitable Access, and Inclusion Policy.
Its design aims to ensure that individuals with varying communication needs can effectively express themselves, bridging communication gaps and promoting inclusivity.
A spokesperson from the George Town Child and Family Learning Centre (CFLC) said they were thrilled at the sight of the communication board.
"Children at the CFLC and across George Town schools are familiar with using visuals as an alternative communication method," they said.
"It is very exciting to know that our council is on the front foot of inclusion and helping them to share their voice in the wider community as well."
