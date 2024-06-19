Trainer Wright chases Hobart Breeders' Gold with two runners in final

Trainer Josh Wright is set to compete in the Hobart Breeders Classic final (461m) on Thursday night, presenting two formidable entries for the 45th iteration of the Tasbred series event.
Chocolate's Can competes against his litter mate, Fisherman's Wish, both trained by Wright, in the upcoming event.
With favourable starting spots in boxes 1 and 2, they are both contenders for the prestigious winner's cheque of $9860 that awaits the connections.
Chocolate's Can clinched a win in the Hobart Breeders Classic semi-final last week, beating Tagline by three-quarters of a length with a time of 26.34 seconds from box 8, and now advances to box 2 for the feature race.
Fisherman's Wish, the litter sister, secured second place behind Kingfish to advance to the semi-finals.
Securing box 1 in the decider and having participated in just two career events, she has swiftly established an impressive record, clinching victory in her debut with a remarkable time of 26.19 seconds.
The Gold Nugget Syndicate, which races the Wright-trained contenders, also boasts another runner from the Aston Dee Bee x Peco Can litter.
Rojo Molly is progressing to the upcoming race, drawing box three.
She is prepared by Josh's father-in-law, Robin Grubb, and placed second to Wynburn Solstice in last week's semi-finals.
All three young contenders aspire to emulate the achievements of their mother, Peco Can, who secured victory in the Hobart Breeders Classic, clinching the title in 2018.
Wynburn Solstice in box 8, Kingfish in box 7, and Seattle from box 5 are the top-three contenders in the line-up for Thursday's feature event.
Kingfish aims to secure a 12th victory for his Tasmanian Hall of Fame trainer, Ted Medhurst, in the Hobart Breeders Classic, which would elevate his state record in the Tasbred series to an unprecedented 28 wins.
The race meeting also showcases the 599-metre Greg Fahey Middle Distance Championship Final, where a field of five dogs will compete to determine the champion of the 2024 edition.
Launceston to host Nelson Cup Finals meeting
The prestigious J.G. Nelson Cup is set to showcase four divisional races, each running over 515m, in Launceston on the upcoming Monday meeting.
Dealer has emerged as the leading contender for the Division 1 Nelson Cup following a remarkable come-from-behind victory, clocking in at 29.49 seconds during last Monday's heats.
Ted Medhurst prepares the Aussie Infrared chaser, slotted in box 6 for the high-grade competition, boasting a track record at this distance with 7 victories out of 8 appearances, securing both Rising Stars and Country Derby titles.
Divisions 2, 3, and 4 all boast impressive line-ups, ensuring an exciting night of racing in tribute to club founder Jack Nelson, who played a pivotal role in the establishment of greyhound racing in Launceston over 90 years ago.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.