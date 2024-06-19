Northern Tasmania is at a real population growth crossroads

Recently our state Treasury Department released the Final Report on population projections for Tasmanian to 2053.
Despite all the political rhetoric about rapid growth the figures tell a more sobering story.
Overall population in Launceston and the North-East is projected to grow from 155,894 in 2023 to 166,136 in 2053. That's a total over 30 years of 10,242 - not a lot of growth. And 90 per cent of that growth will be concentrated around Launceston and the urban areas.
West Tamar will have the highest growth of over 4,000 followed by Launceston with 3,000 and Meander Valley and Northern Midlands with around 1,350 each.
Georgetown and Break of Day will share less than 1,000 additional people whilst Flinders and Dorset will lose 1,000 between them. A decline over the next 30 years.
Most all the growth comes from optimistic assumptions about migration. Without migration most LGAs would lose upwards of 1,000 persons with Break O'Day losing 2,362 by 2053.
From 2031-2032 the projections are for more Tasmanians dying than are being born with the sole source of future growth being migration. Without migration Tasmania would eventually cease to exist. This is what I would call an existential problem!
In many regional areas the average population age will be around 60 by 2053. One consequence of this ageing is that whereas there are currently three people of working age (15-64) for each person over 65 years, by 2053 there will only be two people. That is, a third less people to care for older Tasmanians.
But there is an upside, slow growth means an opportunity for a more stable and circular economy and less environmental damage. It creates opportunities for a long term view on sustainability whilst retaining our heritage values. It creates an opportunity to think more about how we can create a more diverse and welcoming community for migrants.
So rather than seeing these projections as a problem for our region we should be thinking about how to create a society and an economy which makes the most of an ageing population and slow growth. At the same time we need to be thinking more about how to retain young people in the region, or encouraging them back once they have explored the world.
But this will only happen if and when we choose to think and act as a region.
Professor David Adams, University of Tasmania
