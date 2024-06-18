The Examiner
The 2024 Lexus Melbourne Cup Tour to visit Pointe Rapide, Rowella

Hugh Bohane
By Hugh Bohane
Updated June 19 2024 - 9:44am, first published 9:30am
Mt Edgcumbe House, Pointe Rapide, Rowella, Rapide Estate in the West Tamar Valley, Picture by Paul Scambler
Mt Edgcumbe House, Pointe Rapide, Rowella, Rapide Estate in the West Tamar Valley, Picture by Paul Scambler

The Victorian Racing Club (VRC) announced the 39 successful destinations worldwide that will host the 2024 Lexus Melbourne Cup Gold Trophy Tour, and a historical site at Rowella was one of those chosen locations.

