The 2024 Lexus Melbourne Cup Tour to visit Pointe Rapide, Rowella

The Victorian Racing Club (VRC) announced the 39 successful destinations worldwide that will host the 2024 Lexus Melbourne Cup Gold Trophy Tour, and a historical site at Rowella was one of those chosen locations.
The Lexus Melbourne Cup will come to Mt Edgcumbe House, Pointe Rapide Estate, Rowella.
At Flemington racecourse, racing royalty and sporting champions announced Rowella as a destination the tour will visit.
24 Lexus vehicles have lined the Members Lawn at Flemington with personalised branding revealing each Cup Tour destination across Australia that will be part of this year's Lexus Melbourne Cup Tour National Sweep.
The $750,000 18-carat-gold trophy has arrived in Tokyo to begin its global tour, spanning Australia, the USA, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and New Zealand.
Reigning Olympic champion swimmer and friend of the VRC Arianne Titmus OAM announced Tasmania via a pre-recorded video, naming Rowella and Hobart the two destinations in her birth state.
In 2019, the National Sweep was introduced as an essential charity initiative. Twenty-four of the selected destinations were allocated a barrier for the 2024 Lexus Melbourne Cup.
Rowella's representatives will be flown to Melbourne to watch the Lexus Melbourne Cup live on track at Flemington.
The town that draws the barrier of the winning horse will be presented with a $50,000 cash prize to put towards a charity of their choice.
Now in its 22nd year, the tour has travelled over one million kilometres, visiting more than 640 destinations to unite communities and provide a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to get up close and experience the magic of the People's Cup.
This includes visiting 482 schools, 401 hospitals and aged care facilities, participating in over 2100 community events and raising hundreds of thousands of dollars for local fundraising initiatives.
Co-owner/custodian of Mt Edgcumbe House, Pointe Rapide Estate, Rowella, Sharon Craggill, said she recently met with about 14 different representatives.
"We had Tracey Mallet here from North Tasmania tourism. We had representatives from the West Tamer Valley Wine Route and CEOs of other organisations who would be involved.
"Pointe Rapide estate is one of Tasmania's most significant historical and national properties.
"This is where we bring the past and the present, and we marry the two Melbourne cups, the 2024 Cup and the Piping Lane Cup of Tasmania 1972."
If Rowella draws the winning horse, Ms Craggill said her chosen charity to donate to will be The Kids' Cancer Project.
"Col Reynolds [OAM], the founder of that charity, brought funding to two major hospitals here in Tasmania, which never had any funding for kids' cancer before this project.
"We are having a gala event, which will be ticketed for around $95 a ticket and will be on Eventbrite. After expenses are taken out, everything else will go to the Kids' Cancer Project.
"A big surprise to us was we were officially invited to have drinks with the Premier of Tasmania [Jeremy Rockliff], MP Joe Palmer, and a lot of cabinet ministers next Monday, which would be a huge honour for us."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.