The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Stricter penalties for serious workplace assaults progress in parliament

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
Updated June 18 2024 - 5:05pm, first published 4:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Labor's justice spokesperson Rebecca White has said even though the party had different ideas on how to deal with serious assaults on frontline workers, it would not stand in the way of the government's proposed legislative reform.
Labor's justice spokesperson Rebecca White has said even though the party had different ideas on how to deal with serious assaults on frontline workers, it would not stand in the way of the government's proposed legislative reform.

A government bill to extend minimum six-month jail terms for serious assaults inflicted on several categories of Tasmanian workers has passed through the lower house with the support of Labor.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Maloney

Matt Maloney

Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.