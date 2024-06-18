Stricter penalties for serious workplace assaults progress in parliament

A government bill to extend minimum six-month jail terms for serious assaults inflicted on several categories of Tasmanian workers has passed through the lower house with the support of Labor.
The bill will now be tested in the Legislative Council where it will require a vote from an independent or Greens MLC Cassy O'Connor to become law.
There has been state legislation of six-month mandatory sentences for serious offences on police officers for a decade, although this has not yet been used by a Tasmanian court.
The government two terms ago had unsuccessfully tried to extend mandatory sentences to nurses, midwives paramedics and correctional workers.
This new legislation proposes presumptive minimum sentences of six months for these categories of workers, as well as members of the Tasmania Fire Service and retail, hospitality and transport workers.
Rather than imposing a mandatory sentence for a crime, the bill will allow a court to impose a sentence less than the prescribed minimum sentence if it can justify doing so.
Attorney-General Guy Barnett said all Tasmanian workers should be safe when carrying out their employment duties and the bill recognised that some workers were exposed to a greater risk of harm in doing so.
"Our government rejects any argument that parliament should not legislate to set a benchmark for penalties that cause serious bodily harm to people carrying out their jobs as frontline workers," he said.
Labor's justice spokeswoman Rebecca White said a large number of frontline workers who were at risk of assaults as they carried out their work did not fall under the bill's definition of a frontline worker.
She said the amendment to the state's Sentencing Act to enable presumptive minimum sentences for serious assaults would not act as a deterrent to prevent serious harm.
Ms White said Labor would not vote against the bill, noting the court's discretion to assess serious assault matters on a case-by-case basis.
Greens leader Rosalie Woodruff said the party would oppose the bill in accordance with its longheld position against mandatory sentences, and expressed disappointment that Labor did not maintain their position on the bill.
The bill was not supported by independents David O'Byrne or Kristie Johnston either.
