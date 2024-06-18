'Show our culture': Newstead College hosts student-led celebration

The Newstead College cafeteria overflowed with students and the smells of many different cuisines as part of the college's student-led 'Celebration of Culture' event.
The Student Representative Council (SRC) organised the event on June 18, with guidance from international students worldwide, including those from Thailand, Brazil, and Ghana.
Brazilian exchange student Marcos Braganca said he was happy to see traditional Brazilian food on display, as it reminded him of home.
"Today is really nice because we can show our culture to the people here," Marcos said.
"I really love it here," he said.
Marcos arrived in Launceston in early February and will return to Brazil in July, but said he hopes to be back one day.
Year 12 student Brayden Cox-Pregnall helped set up the whole event and organised much of it in his own time.
Brayden said it was a privilege to meet the many international students at Newstead College, and he hoped the event would help others to celebrate different cultures.
"I think it just teaches people, 'don't treat people differently, treat them as the same'," Brayden said.
"They share their stuff with us, we share back. Make it equal," he said.
SRC member Lola de Boer said it had been fun to collaborate and organise with so many different students.
"It's very diverse, which is fabulous to see," Lola said.
"Everyone's included. I feel like all the international students come and ... make people who are very Australian experience different things," she said.
Lola said some of the international students teach the others bits and pieces of their native language.
"They just feel so much more at home because people have a connection with them, which I think is really special," she said.
There was a range of activities on the day, including henna tattooing, origami and even a spaghetti eating competition.
