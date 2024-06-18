'All bangers': saxophonists to lunch-time serenade with Northern compositions

Every Wednesday this June, pedestrians on Brisbane Street have watched crowds shuffle into the Princess Theatre. Which is by no means an irregular sight; but the timing of it was.
The patrons were packing into the theatre at lunchtime. And only 45 minutes later, they were back out again - smiling and, often, humming - before going back to their day jobs.
What those on Brisbane Street were witnessing this month was the city's theatre opening its doors at an irregular hour for a string of "bite-sized" performances: the Van Diemen's Band's Lunchbox Series.
The famed Tasmanian baroque outfit has been, for the first time in Launceston, putting on a wide-ranging music series from some of the state's best musicians. Short concerts that end "just in time for office workers to get back to their desks", or for city shoppers to "return to the fray".
Now in its fourth week, the five-concert series - which has been running at $10 per ticket and ends July 3 - is preparing for a special show, one with a unique sound and a Tasmanian touch.
The Xyris Quartet - four vintage saxophonists travelling from Hobart - will play arrangements created by two Northern Tasmanian composers alongside selections from Bach, all in a 45-minute set that's "all the best bits".
"These short concerts are kind of like a crash course in contrast," said Jabra Latham, Xyris Quartet's alto saxophonist.
"We're doing five minutes from something that might be a 35 minute repertoire, then we're switching to something else that's a segment of another larger thing - it's all bangers, really."
Some of those bangers in the concert - which has Latham joining saxophonists Benjamin Price on soprano, Thomas McKay on tenor and Eva Nilssen on baritone - includes music from 1920s Longford composer Katharine Parker and modern-day Launceston composer Karlin G. Love.
"That's really special to be able to play this music to immediate friends and audiences of these composers," Latham said.
"And, I guess, to be doing it with vintage saxophones on our Launceston debut is pretty special, too."
The Xyris Quartet's Lunchbox Concert runs from 1:05pm on Wednesday, June 26, at the Princess Theatre. Tickets are available online at the Theatre North website.
