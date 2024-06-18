Hydrogen and E-fuel projects could have 'a big impact', says a new report

Two proposed Hydrogen and e-fuel Projects in Northern Tasmania could significantly impact the local environment, according to a new joint report by environmental groups.
The report highlighted how the projects will affect energy demand and the environment, requiring hundreds of new wind turbines, using billions of litres of water, and threatening native forests.
The report entitled 'Hydrogen and E-fuels: the right choice for Tasmania?' was jointly produced by the Tasmanian Climate Collective, The Tree Projects and the Wilderness Society.
It states the two proposed facilities, HIF Tasmania near Burnie and ABEL Energy in Bell Bay, will require 260 new wind turbines to power them.
Furthermore, the facilities will use 9,000 million litres of fresh water each year, equivalent to the annual water usage of 11,500 Tasmanian homes.
Moreover, the Transmission line approvals have been a significant obstacle in Australia's pursuit of its 82 per cent renewable energy target.
Minister for Energy and Renewables, Nick Duigan, said the Tasmanian Government has an ambitious plan for growing our economy and creating more jobs by developing a world-class green hydrogen sector.
"The Government is pleased to see progress is being made on two new methanol/e-fuels plants, which have the potential to make an important contribution to decarbonising our transport sector," Mr Duigan said.
The minister said these plants also have the potential to support investment in new renewable energy generation, such as wind, consistent with our legislated 200 per cent renewables target.
"Both HIF Global and ABEL Energy propose the production of liquid fuels, utilising renewable electricity and wood sourced from certified plantation forests.
"Regardless, Tasmania has an extraordinary record when it comes to natural resource conservation, with more than 50 per cent of the State in formal reserves-one of the highest proportions of reserved land in the world - and these projects will need to go through the usual environmental and planning approval processes."
The Examiner contacted BIF and ABEL Energy, but has yet to receive a response.
The entire joint report can be found on The Tree Projects website.
According to the report, the two facilities are also a potential threat to native forests. Forest biomass is needed to turn hydrogen into e-fuels, and both facilities claim they will use waste from plantations.
The report claims there are only enough waste materials from plantations to meet 50 per cent of these facilities' needs.
Conservationists are concerned that the rest of the forest biomass will come from native forests.
The report's author and co-founder of The Tree Projects, Dr Jennifer Sanger, said there is concern the biomass from these facilities will come from native forests.
"There are simply not enough sustainable sources of plantation biomass, which will place a lot of pressure on our native forests and may mean the continuation of logging for decades to come," Dr Sanger said.
"This is a real worry and something that we need to consider, given the large impacts native forest logging has on climate change."
Dr Sanger said better solutions exist than hydrogen and e-fuel exports for Tasmania.
"There is too much energy lost in processing, which means enormous amounts of renewable energy are needed.
"We are much better off using our renewable energy to power local industries in Tasmania, rather than wasting it in inefficient processes to create e-fuels and sending it off overseas."
A representative from the Tasmanian Climate Collective, Sharee McCammon, said these two facilities will significantly demand valuable renewable energy supplies and may accelerate the logging of native forests in the area.
"This is concerning enough on its own, but these two projects are just the beginning of a massive hydrogen industry that the Tasmanian Government has planned.
"A hydrogen export industry will have too much impact on our environment," Ms McCammon said.
Campaigner for the Wilderness Society Jimmy Cordwell said the proposed projects are "just robbing Peter to pay Paul".
"There is no doubt that a transition to renewable energy is necessary, but how we undertake such projects is crucial," Mr Cordwell said.
"Increasing the destruction of Lutruwita /Tasmania's world-class forests for low-value woodchip to power hydrogen and e-fuel projects is unacceptable.
Mr Cordwell said further exploitation of Tasmanian forests for resource-intensive energy proposals such as these is "self-defeating" and "inefficient".
"In a dual climate and biodiversity crisis, projects such as these should not be supported by the Tasmanian government. It risks repeating the same fossil fuel mistakes that landed us all in this crisis."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.