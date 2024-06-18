Parliament to make decision on Labor's planned industrial manslaughter laws

Labor will bring on its industrial manslaughter laws on for debate when parliament resumes on Wednesday.
Opposition leader Dean Winter tabled the Work Health and Safety Amendment (Safer Workplaces) Bill in parliament last week which will introduce for the offence of industrial manslaughter a maximum penalty of 21 years' jail for an individual or up to $18 million in fines for a body corporate.
These are the same penalties inscribed in a similar bill that was tabled by independent MHA David O'Byrne's industrial manslaughter bill tabled in parliament in May.
In Labor's bill, the definition of criminal negligence includes both the act or an omission, in recognition that a safety breach can arise from an omission to do something.
A fact sheet attached to the bill states that there is no intention to capture middle management or senior workers who do not have the power and resources to improve safety in the new laws.
"The responsibility for safety should not be abrogated by pushing this down the line to those who do not have the training, resources, control, authority within the business or legal duty," the fact sheet read.
Tasmania is the last Australian jurisdiction to take action on industrial manslaughter legislation, following the creation of laws in the ACT in 2004, Queensland in 2017, the Northern Territory in 2019, Victoria in 2020, Western Australia in 2022 and South Australia in 2023.
A bill to introduce an industrial manslaughter offence is before NSW parliament.
There have been 85 recorded work-related fatalities recorded in Tasmania between 2013 and 2022.
Of these, 60 involved workers and 25 involved bystanders.
Mr Winter said the Liberal government had been left lagging behind the rest of the country on worker protection.
"The Liberals have kicked the can down the road for so long on this issue that weve lost faith that they will take action to implement the laws," he said.
"We have worked closely with the union movement to ensure the legislation weve tabled will do what it is supposed to do, and keep workers safe without unintended consequences.
"The ball is now well and truly in the Liberals court do they support safe workplaces or not?"
Government minister Madeleine Ogilvie in April said the government was in the process of considering responses to targeted consultation on industrial manslaughter laws.
