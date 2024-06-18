Developer reveals plans for CBD's former Geronimo Apertivo bar

Launceston developer Allan Virieux thought he was done with hospitality when he sold Rosevears Hotel.
But one year on, he's preparing to launch a new venture from one of Launceston's most popular venues.
Mr Virieux has bought the former Geronimo Apertivo site, which has sat empty since September, and plans to transform the space into Launceston's first rum bar.
It will be called 1808 Rum Bar and Cocktail Lounge - referencing the year of Australia's famous Rum Rebellion - and is set to open within just a few months.
"I had an idea of a rum bar before [Geronimo came to market]," he said.
"I said no more hospitality, but it's something to sink your teeth back into again."
The new venture will have a laid-back lounge with a comfortable ambience, and likely some outdoor dining.
The bar will serve share plates and Tasmanian beers, whisky and gin.
And lots of rum.
"We'll definitely try and get as many Tasmanian rums in as we can, as well as global rum," he said.
"It'll be at least 70. I'd like 100, but I don't know if we can fit 100 in."
The new bar is the latest addition to Mr Virieux's project list, which also includes developments on Westbury Road and at the former James Nelson site.
He expects 1808 will open from Wednesdays to Saturdays at first.
"We'll just feel the market out - if in summertime people want us to open through the Sunday [we'll do that]," he said.
"It'll be brilliant for events, birthday parties and corporate events, we'll be right into that where you can hire the venue out."
The Geronimo site attracted interest from several parties during its time of the market.
Elders Launceston's Rodney Rawlings said it was encouraging to see interest in the city's hospitality market.
"Hospitality is a little under siege and we were really pleased that an experienced operator was able to buy it who's got a real vision for the town," he said.
