'I accidentally searched child': A focus on new technology to prevent abuse

Individuals searching for child porn, who received warnings from chatbots about their abusive behaviours, were frustrated by the interruption or clueless about the harms, researchers say.
Tasmanian researchers evaluated the use of chatbots to prevent child sexual abuse.
The chatbots referred child porn seekers to the support service Stop It Now, which is a free anonymous helpline to discuss sexual attractions to children.
The evaluation report found that warnings and chatbots could be used across online pornography sites to reduce child sexual abuse material.
"Similar interventions could also be valuable in non-pornography contexts," it said.
The evaluation, which included researchers University of Tasmania academics Joel Scanlan and Jeremy Pritchard, found that the searches for child porn on Pornhub reduced when warning messages and chatbots were triggered.
Interactions with the child porn seekers via chatbots and on Lucy Faithfull Foundation's Stop It Now helplines were analysed.
Stop It Now, which has operated in England for 20 years, launched in Australia in 2023, and aims to help people experiencing sexual thoughts about children to prevent future child abuse.
The report said that many interactions "were clearly motivated by frustration when not getting the results they searched for".
It said some interactions revealed a lack of understanding that child porn was illegal.
When the helpline calls were analysed, four main category of callers were revealed.
This included those who were panicked or distressed by the warning, who believed they might be caught by the law, as well as genuine help seekers.
Overall, the report said that referrals to Stop It Now revealed the chatbot had a positive impact.
"However, the evaluation demonstrated that some users who interacted with the chatbot with typed messages had a negative experience or did not gain the support needed," it said.
"Future versions of the chatbot should aim to be more complex, enabling them to be empathetic without being therapeutic in unexpected situations. It needs to be less onesize-fits-all and more adaptive to situations that arise. Hopefully the data that has been extracted from this intervention can be used to train, or at least inform the design, of an improved future version."
The chatbot design is also being looked at to assist teenagers experiencing cyber-bullying, grooming and image-based abuse.
The Tasmanian researchers are involved in an e-Safety Commissioner funded study to evaluate chatbots for support to secondary aged students, that will direct them to relevant support and services.
