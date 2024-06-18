The Tasmanian Government announced five years ago it would repeal the offence of begging, and Community Legal Services Tasmania has called on members of parliament to act on that promise.
The offence's repeal lapsed when the Tasmanian Parliament was prorogued ahead of the State Election in May 2021.
Section 8 of the Police Offences Act 1935 makes it an offence to beg in Tasmania. The penalty for begging is a fine of up to $975 or imprisonment for a term not exceeding six months.
In the 2019 debate of the Begging Repeal Bill, the then Minister for Police, Fire and Emergency Management, Mark Shelton said begging should not be classed as a criminal offence.
"Begging often stems from homelessness, chronic poverty and disadvantage. It is usually a last resort to meet immediate needs in these situations, and the criminal law is not the appropriate response."
The then Human Services Minister, MP Roger Jaensch, said he doesn't like the term begging.
"Over recent years, we have seen more evidence of people sleeping rough on our streets and seeking help and support from their fellow Tasmanians.
"I do not like the term 'begging'. That is not what they do; they simply ask for help."
In November 2023, the Minister for Police, Fire and Emergency Management, MP Felix Ellis, said begging was often a result of a broader problem.
"The Tasmanian Government recognises and appreciates that begging is often a manifestation of homelessness, chronic poverty and disadvantage."
In a letter from Community Legal Services Tasmania sent to Members of the House of Assembly Parliament House in Tasmania, it stated:
"By abolishing the criminalisation of begging, we pave the way for a more compassionate societal approach, safeguarding the rights of individuals to seek assistance without fear of legal repercussion."
The letter mentioned the Police Offences Amendment (Begging Repeal) Bill 2024 will be debated again on June 19 in parliament.
Earlier this year, Community Legal Centres Tasmania interviewed 18 people who begged in Hobart and Launceston to better understand their predicament.
Their research found that people who beg in Tasmania experience complex forms of disadvantage, with most participants homeless (73 per cent) and more than half having spent time in prison (55 per cent).
People who identify as Aboriginal (44 per cent) and those who have a diagnosed disability (77 per cent) were also disproportionately represented.
Of the persons who had a disability (noting that some may have multiple disabilities), a significant 44 per cent had schizophrenia, 44 per cent had an intellectual disability, and 21 per cent had other mental health issues such as depression.
The research also found that Tasmania Police use existing 'move on' powers for nuisance behaviour and offences such as drinking alcohol in a public place or smoking in a prohibited area (33 per cent).
Not one of those people interviewed reported being charged with begging despite many participants begging regularly.
None of the interviewees reported being asked to move on by shopkeepers. However, some said that shopkeepers had asked them to move their suitcases away from signage or to ensure more accessible access to their premises.
"Rather than criminalising people asking for assistance, we need to ensure that everyone has housing and access to treatment programs.
"We also need to raise welfare payments so that people can live rather than just survive.
"Repealing begging as a crime will send a message that poverty cannot be addressed through our courts and that no one who asks for help needs to fear legal repercussions."
City Mission: 6335 3000
Housing is a Human Right: 1300 369 711
Homes Tasmania: 1300 665 663
