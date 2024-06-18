Fancy getting paid to chase ghosts? Odd Jobs initiative launched

Did you know you could get paid to walk wombats?
Or maybe you'd rather tap into the otherworldly and become a paranormal investigator at Willow Court - Tasmania's oldest continually run asylum.
Both are some of the many options up for grabs through Tourism Tasmania's Odd Jobs campaign, which hopes to draw Australians to the state to experience these "one-of-a-kind" jobs.
Tourism Tasmania acting chief executive Vanessa Pinto said for many holiday goers, Tasmanian winters offer the perfect opportunity to escape the stress and routine of everyday life and "enjoy a unique experience".
"These Odd Job volunteering experiences are fun, light-hearted opportunities that respond to issues of work-life balance and burnout that many Australians are feeling," Ms Pinto said.
"The tongue-in-cheek initiative is exactly what Tasmania has become known for in campaigns.
"We know it is effective because it creates conversations about the importance of taking a break this winter, and building awareness that Tasmania's off soff-season is the perfect space to do that."
Tourism Tasmania collaborated with 10 tourism operators across the state to offer Odd Jobs that explored some of the state's most "wild, weird and wonderful workplaces".
Ms Pinto said this winter would be challenging for some tourism and hospitality operators.
"Which is why it's important to continue investing in winter marketing initiatives to drive visitors to the state and support our regions during the quieter months," Ms Pinto said.
Tourism Tasmania's Odd Jobs are taking applications for the 10 different jobs until July 8.
Successful applicants will have their travel expenses covered, and receive a selection of Tasmanian produce or goods, hand picked by their Odd Job host.
The range of Odd Jobs can be found through Discover Tasmania's website.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.