No commitment to exempt nurses from budget toecutter committee

Premier Jeremy Rockliff has refused to exempt cuts to nurse and midwife positions in the Tasmanian Health Service in this year's budget.
An internal Tasmanian Health Services memo was leaked last week in which a vacancy control committee was referenced.
The committee would be charged with assessing the need to fill a particular vacancy, and ensure that redeployment was the first option in a recruitment process before the hire of a new recruit.
Opposition leader Dean Winter in parliament on Tuesday said the Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation's state branch had estimated there were at least 500 nursing vacancies in Tasmania due to burn-out of workers and desires to switch positions.
He asked the Premier whether nursing positions would be quarantined from anticipated vacancy control measures from the department in this year's budget, to be delivered in September.
Mr Rockliff said Labor and the unions had misrepresented the memo, but did not commit to exempt nurse positions from the vacancy control measures.
"We're investing in health system, and we've committed to investing further when it comes to frontline services," he said.
Health Minister Guy Barnett on multiple occasions last week stated that vacancy control measures would not result in cuts to frontline staff.
He repeated this in question time on Tuesday morning.
"There will be no cuts to our frontline services - in fact, exactly the opposite," Mr Barnett said.
"We're employing more doctors, more nurses, more ambos, more allied health professionals."
Mr Winter later asked how this was possible when the memo suggested that managers considered safe service reductions, leaving roles vacant, even when this created a risk for patients, and reducing hours of staff in patient-facing roles.
"If axing patient-facing roles and reducing services isn't frontline, then what is?" he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.