NTFA footy star to return from injury for Bridgenorth blockbuster

South Launceston ruck Cody Lowe will return for his team's NTFA premier top-of-the-table clash against Bridgenorth on Saturday, according to coach Jack Maher.
Lowe missed the Bulldogs' impressive 8.10 (58) to 6.7 (43) round 10 win against Rocherlea with a hamstring injury he sustained against Deloraine before the league bye.
"Yep, he'll definitely be in," Maher said.
"I actually went for a run with the big fella on Monday night.
"He's ready to go, he didn't really want to miss last week, I'll give you the red-hot tip. But I had to tell him 'no Cody, you're not playing'.
"He would have been fine to play but we thought let's give him another week and make sure he's cherry ripe."
Caleb Nason, who tied for the league best and fairest in the reserves last year, was promoted and shouldered most of the ruck load.
"It was good to finally give him an opportunity, it's always tough when you've got a bloke of Cody's calibre holding you out of the side," Maher said.
"He was really good, I was really impressed and it's something that if stuff pops up throughout the year that we can really trust him to come in and play a role for the team."
Kurt Hibbs, who played predominately at half-back, also helped in the ruck which drew praise from the coach.
His role has changed this year after being a key forward in 2023.
"Last year, we needed some tall forwards and then this year we've brought Brad Dodds back to the club," Maher said.
"(Kurt) can play at either end of the ground. He was a backman before we swung him forward last year."
The Bulldogs venture to Parrot Park for a 2.30pm game on Saturday.
"It's going to be a cracker we all knew Bridgenorth were only going to get better throughout the year as they gelled," Maher said.
"I'd expect it to be contested, so that's another pleasing thing from last week's game against Rocherlea that our contested game was really good because Bridgenorth at Bridgenorth is always a tough game."
The Examiner has introduced a NTFA premier player of the year gong to discover the best big-game performer.
Its purpose is to identify the best performances particularly in the most-competitive matches.
South Launceston's Luke McCarty - 3 votes
Was unlucky not to feature in South's best and as coach Maher said "it was a tough game to pick our best players".
McCarty dominated across half-back with intercept marks and spoils, making it hard for the City Tigers to score.
"His intercept marking has been a key feature and it looked like they were trying to drag him out of the play and whatnot," Maher said.
"But for him to play his game (was great)."
Bridgenorth's James Griffiths - 2 votes
Named the Parrots' best with two goals in their 35-point triumph against Bracknell at Cressy.
The fourth versus sixth battle was considered a must-win for both teams so it was a big game to stand up in.
George Town's Daniel Potter - 1 vote
The back-pocket was named the Saints' standout player in what was the closest match of the round. George Town hung on by 11 points after leading by 36 at quarter-time.
