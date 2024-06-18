Pies' bold plan: NTFA Premier League finals in three years, premiership in five

Former Premier Peter Gutwein has laid down a Brendon Gale-like plan for the Scottsdale Football Club while taking aim at North Launceston.
Scottsdale, who have yet to win a senior men's or women's game this season, will be promoted to the new top-tier NTFA Premier League in 2025.
The worry has been whether they will be competitive against the other teams, including current State League outfits North Launceston and Launceston.
Gutwein, Scottsdale's number one ticket holder, has taken on the role of connecting the club with key stakeholders as it strives to be competitive.
"The goal that we've set out is that in the first three years, we want to get to a point where we are competitive and we are playing finals," he said.
"Within five years, this proud club will win a premiership. That is our goal.
"To do that, we know that we are going to need to recruit and that we're going to need to build our playing stocks on the field so that we are competitive."
Gutwein said the Magpies' recruitment drive started on Tuesday.
"Most clubs will start their recruitment in July, August, and September; some will even start as late as November or December. We're starting today."
Gutwein said the North-East was a "jobs-rich area" just with different sectors today than in the past.
He said that included the Derby mountain biking scene, Barnbougle golf courses, Bridport's beach, good health services, hospitals, schools and some of the state's largest farms.
"A month ago, we met with all of the major employers in all of the major sectors, and they have backed our intent 100 per cent," he said.
"We know that when we go to the market, we are going to have opportunities for players, both men and women, that want to come and play for the Scottsdale Football Club."
Gutwein then moved on to North Launceston, who he explained was one of the Magpies' on-field "arch-enemies" in the past.
"It is disappointing that that club last weekend was prepared to just give up and pack up," he said.
"That that club was prepared to go into recess, that that club was not prepared to face Scottsdale again in the premier division.
"We're pleased that they will be playing next year. Well, perhaps they will, you never know with Mr Brady but we would welcome them into the NTFA Premier Division.
"And our message to them is do not underestimate Scottsdale ... and importantly, North Launceston, we are coming for you."
Asked by The Examiner, what if prospective players disagreed that there were employment opportunities in the North-East? Gutwein said: "We have one of the best lifestyle options for young men and women here in the North-East and jobs available. And we'll be talking to them about those options and how they can not only build a life here in the North-East, how they can help build our club and at the same time, we can all move towards the premiership."
He also warned against underestimating the pulling power of "the best mountain bike park in the country," the "two best golf courses in the country," and the "attraction at some of the best beaches in the country at Bridport."
Gutwein said the hope from Tuesday's well-attended press conference was that prospective players across Tasmania would know Scottsdale were "back in the game".
"I expect that we'll see some Tasmanians from wider afield that want to test whether or not Scottsdale is the right place for them," he said.
"We'll be engaging with player agents in Melbourne. I've already started that process with people I have contacts with there.
"And the club will be ensuring that through the media in Melbourne, that players are aware that this opportunity exists."
When asked if three years was enough time for Scottsdale to be competitive with the Bombers and Blues, Gutwein said the club had some work to do.
"We will need to get fitter. We need a handful of players ... and we need a coach that can help us to attract those players."
Gale laid out a bold 10-year plan for Richmond in the AFL in 2010.
The Richmond president, who will become the Tasmania Devils' chief executive officer next year, said the Tigers aspired to win three premierships by 2020, and they did.
