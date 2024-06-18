Pies' bold plan: NTFA Premier League finals in three years, premiership in five

Asked by The Examiner, what if prospective players disagreed that there were employment opportunities in the North-East? Gutwein said: "We have one of the best lifestyle options for young men and women here in the North-East and jobs available. And we'll be talking to them about those options and how they can not only build a life here in the North-East, how they can help build our club and at the same time, we can all move towards the premiership."