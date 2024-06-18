The Examiner
sport
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Football

Pies' bold plan: NTFA Premier League finals in three years, premiership in five

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
Updated June 18 2024 - 5:40pm, first published 5:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
L-R: Scottsdale's Deagen Young, Joe Krushka, Will Moore, Lochie Bowerman, Abby Samec, Joel Hayes, Mila Hayes and Bridget Moore. Picture by Brian Allen
L-R: Scottsdale's Deagen Young, Joe Krushka, Will Moore, Lochie Bowerman, Abby Samec, Joel Hayes, Mila Hayes and Bridget Moore. Picture by Brian Allen

Former Premier Peter Gutwein has laid down a Brendon Gale-like plan for the Scottsdale Football Club while taking aim at North Launceston.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Football

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.