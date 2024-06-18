Hope after a fall get up and go for a walk

Balance problems and falls increase as we get older, affecting approximately 1/3 of people aged 65 and over every year. Falls are a major threat to health, leading to fractures, hospitalisation, institutionalisation and death, costing the Australian healthcare system $2.3 billion each year. Moreover, many people dismiss falls as an inevitable consequence of ageing and they are often not adequately evaluated and are largely underdiagnosed.
Last month, I gave a presentation at the Royal Australasian College of Physicians Congress on "Balance and gait disorders (B&GDs) in a memory clinic population", which won the best poster prize presentation in adult medicine. The study found that 52% of 408 participants with memory problems had B&GDs. Moreover, 30% of participants with memory impairment and B&GDs had idiopathic normal pressure hydrocephalus (INPH), which is often considered a rare cause of dementia, accounting for only 1-2% of dementia cases. Other causes included mixed and vascular dementia (10%) and Parkinson's disease dementia (4%). In contrast, for participants without B&GDs, the most likely diagnosis of memory impairment was Alzheimer's disease, accounting for 34% of cases.
The study highlights the importance of assessing B&GDs in elderly people, especially those with memory impairment and dementia because they may have treatable conditions such as INPH, which can be treated with the insertion of a shunt in the brain ventricle (cavity) leading to improvement in memory, balance, walking, and quality of life.
Poor balance and falls are frightening experiences for the elderly, because they can lead to loss of confidence, cognitive and physical decline and dementia. Regular exercises including walking, yoga, Tai Chi and dancing can help greatly in improving balance and preventing falls.
Unfortunately, our society has become physically inactive with only 33% of people over the age of 65 years walking half an hour a day. We need to encourage people, especially the elderly, to become more physically active. Walking is a simple form of physical activity that has been shown to reduce not only cardiovascular diseases, obesity, and type 2 diabetes, but also cognitive decline and dementia. A recent British study looked at the impact of walking alone on the risk of dementia of more than 78,430 healthy people (aged 40-79 years) who wore fitness trackers for 24 hours a day and then followed them for 7 years. People who walked an average of 3800 steps (about 3 Km) daily had lowered their risk of dementia by 25%, compared to those who took fewer steps per day. The benefits increased as daily steps rose and peaked at 9800 (about 8 Km) daily with a 51% reduction in the risk of dementia (Jamaneurol,2022).
Urban environments can impact the risk of falling, with 50-72% of falls occurring outdoors. Therefore, integrating fall prevention strategies into urban planning and transport to create safe environments helps to reduce the risk of falls, such as ensuring pavements and walking tracks are even levels with good lighting, any obstructions are quickly cleared and any broken and loose footpaths are fixed efficiently.
Professor George Razay made this presentation to the 2024 Royal Australasian College of Physician Congress.
