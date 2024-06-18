Hope after a fall get up and go for a walk

Unfortunately, our society has become physically inactive with only 33% of people over the age of 65 years walking half an hour a day. We need to encourage people, especially the elderly, to become more physically active. Walking is a simple form of physical activity that has been shown to reduce not only cardiovascular diseases, obesity, and type 2 diabetes, but also cognitive decline and dementia. A recent British study looked at the impact of walking alone on the risk of dementia of more than 78,430 healthy people (aged 40-79 years) who wore fitness trackers for 24 hours a day and then followed them for 7 years. People who walked an average of 3800 steps (about 3 Km) daily had lowered their risk of dementia by 25%, compared to those who took fewer steps per day. The benefits increased as daily steps rose and peaked at 9800 (about 8 Km) daily with a 51% reduction in the risk of dementia (Jamaneurol,2022).