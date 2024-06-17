Multiple-vehicle crash near Prospect, one lane of Bass Highway blocked

Emergency services are at the scene of a multiple-vehicle crash on the Bass Highway near Prospect.
Police reported the crash, which occurred on the Launceston-bound road, shortly after 8am.
No injuries have been reported at this stage.
"One lane of the highway is currently blocked," a Tasmania Police statement read.
"Police advise motorists to approach the scene with caution and avoid the area if possible whilst the scene is being cleared."
MORE TO COME
