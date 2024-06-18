Tasmanian Air Rescue Trust makes final donation after two decades

The Tasmanian Air Rescue Trust has made its final donation as operations draw to a close after more than two decades.
An allocation of $200,000 has been supplied to Surf Life Saving Tasmania (SLST) for its Flood and Swift Water Program.
The funds will be used to purchase rescue boats, trailers and other equipment along with meeting training costs for SLST volunteers and emergency service personnel.
Trust chair Tony Harrison OAM confirmed back in January that the organisation would be drawing to a close, with this being its final grant.
It came following the state government's decision to withdraw the volunteer body's licence to raise public funds and sponsorship for Tasmania's helicopter rescue service.
"Following the government decision to close down the trust, we have now distributed our remaining funds," Mr Harrison said.
"Since July last year, we have provided some $150,000 for specialist training for police crews, more than $80,000 for other training and equipment for police, paramedics and helicopter crews, and $175,000 for a rigid hull inflatable boat and outboard motor for the new police patrol vessel."
The trust has raised an estimated $10 million to support the helicopter rescue service since its establishment in 2000 through public and corporate donations and sponsorship through the Westpac Group.
Mr Harrison said the organisation was pleased that its final funding grat would assist SLST in maintaining and enhancing a vital service to Tasmanian communities.
"We wanted our last remaining funds to benefit the Tasmanian public as well as meet a pressing community need, and SLST's Flood and Swift Water Program really meets this criteria," he said.
