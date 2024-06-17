A sign of the times

It is good to be back with you after spending some time in Queensland visiting parents.
It's my first day back in the editor's chair, and there is much big news to discuss.
Despite ongoing density concerns, Aaron Smith explains how The Meander Valley Council gave the green light to construct 10 new units in Westbury.
Annika Rhoades tells us a jury will decide if a 57-year-old St Marys man accused of killing another man in March is guilty or not.
Joe Colbrook reports a Supreme Court jury is in deliberations in the case of a fatal, frenzied knife attack in 2021.
Duncan Bailey chatted with Bridget Archer after the Liberal Party endorsed her to re-contest the next federal election.
On that note, I'll leave you to your reading.
Have a great day, and may it be full of love, laughter, music and news.
Kind regards,
Craig Thomson
Editor.
