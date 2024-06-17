'Let's do it together': Launcestonians urged to make the Winter Pledge

Launceston organisations have invited the community to make a pledge to support local businesses during the typically quieter winter months.
Launceston Women in Business, Launceston Chamber of Commerce and Launceston Central have collaborated for the Launceston Winter Pledge campaign, launched at The Plough Inn on June 13.
Launceston Women in Business committee member Frances Pratt said the organisation wanted to do something to activate the community and have fun during a time when there aren't as many events.
"All of our members of the three organisations are impacted by the change of the season, so [we thought] let's do it together," Ms Pratt said.
Honey Fawn Boutique owner Anita Wheeler said she is a new business owner and has experienced the support of the Launceston community first-hand.
"When it starts to become cold and dark, we often need reminders on how our strength can help others, no matter how small the act," Ms Wheeler said.
"Whether it's directly purchasing from a business, making a recommendation to a friend or simply engaging with them online, it all helps us survive the colder months," she said.
Examples of pledges could include sharing social media posts of a favourite store or choosing to buy things locally as opposed to online.
"What we're asking people to do is to make a pledge and then share it socially ... and be intentional about how we're interacting with other businesses and have the conversations," Ms Pratt said.
The event brought together different business owners and committee members to network and connect with each other.
Courtney Newman is the owner of a safety consultancy business, Safety Made Simple, and said she attended the event because she's passionate about Launceston business.
"Launceston is so amazing for its entrepreneurial spirit," Ms Newman said.
"That's the really beautiful thing about Launceston, it's really an 'I scratch your back, you scratch my back' kind of reciprocal relationship," she said.
Ms Newman went on to say that she she attended the winter pledge event as she felt compelled to uplift other local businesses.
"For me, it was really around networking and getting to know other other business owners, what they do, how I can support them in terms of patronage [and] my business," she said.
"The camaraderie amongst the Launcestonians is very different than Hobart, which is a little bit more cutthroat, a little more metropolitan."
Ms Newman said in her type of career space, she had felt stuck in the "corporate world".
"I had a couple of options: it was either stick in the corporate world and climb the ladder and probably get less and less time and happiness, leave the state, or do something else," she said.
"So I said, 'let me do something else, let me launch my own business'."
