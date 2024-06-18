The Examiner
All cars should be fitted with a 'roo-shooer' to prevent roadkill

'Rooshooers' save wildlife and vehicles.
HOW to protect our wildlife and save damage to your motor vehicles and insurance claims? This can be done cheaply and quickly. All you have to do is fit a "roo-shooer" or sometimes called "deer-shooer". These cost online usually under $30 and fit it yourself or professionally for about $60. Over 10 years myself and many friends who travel on roads with wildlife swear by them to save both wildlife and our vehicles. If the Government or insurance companies were serious about this they could provide discounts to people who do and help us save both the wildlife and vehicles. Wouldn't that be great.

