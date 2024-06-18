All cars should be fitted with a 'roo-shooer' to prevent roadkill

HOW to protect our wildlife and save damage to your motor vehicles and insurance claims? This can be done cheaply and quickly. All you have to do is fit a "roo-shooer" or sometimes called "deer-shooer". These cost online usually under $30 and fit it yourself or professionally for about $60. Over 10 years myself and many friends who travel on roads with wildlife swear by them to save both wildlife and our vehicles. If the Government or insurance companies were serious about this they could provide discounts to people who do and help us save both the wildlife and vehicles. Wouldn't that be great.
John Duke Avram, Sorell
REGARDING "The Story Behind The Quadrant Mall's Retro TV Window', (The Examiner, June 15), the window, like the rest of the building, was in poor condition when I purchased the property in 2019; the window glass was loose and leaking, catches and hinges were broken. These repairs and many others were attended to when I restored the building in 2020 and should last for many years to come.
Janette Bishop, Launceston
NOT necessary for the coalition to ban social media for children under 16 if the Steiner School approach to modern day learning is adopted (The Examiner, June 14). Common sense approach to early childhood education equips the child for later sound engagement with computers, mobile phones, tablets etc.
Patricia Adams, Swan Bay
THERE has been some public discourse and criticism concerning some recipients of the King's Birthday Honours this week.
Some of the public debate has even criticised the Australian Honours System for bestowing particular recipients a particular honour.
The Australian Honours and Awards system recognises the outstanding service and contributions of Australians.
Any Australian can nominate someone for an award under our honours system - it is not restrictive and its decisions are not partial.
Nominations are assessed by the Honours and Awards Secretariat, considered by the Council of the Order of Australia before recommendations are made to the Governor-General.
Crucially, The Council for the Order of Australia is an independent body. Again, it is not in any way politically affiliated.
Furthermore, recipients of the awards are from right around the country. Some are well known publicly but overwhelmingly the majority are unsung local heroes.
We should celebrate the Australian Honours System - not undermine its integrity. It celebrates and acknowledges those who work tirelessly to improve local communities and to make Australia a better place.
Senator Helen Polley, Labor Senator for Tasmania
PEOPLE are dying because the hospital system is falling apart. Nurses at the Royal Hobart Hospital's emergency department have quit their jobs because they "don't want to front the Coroners Court" (ABC news). The Premier Jeremy Rockliff is going to solve this problem by not replacing staff who leave.
You must give Jeremy the credit he deserves. It's a great way to save money; the Stadium is going to cost a billion dollars.
Raylee Monro, Acacia Hills
DURING COVID our Politicians had no hesitation shutting down schools, stopping 'elective surgeries', locking us in our homes and doing whatever it took to stop the spread and save lives.
Now when they're faced with mounting evidence as outlined by the Cass Review and shown in Ben Seeder's article on 16th June our politicians seem unable to find the willpower to do anything but pass the buck to someone else. Apparently they don't want to protect kids being harmed by ideology masquerading as medicine.
I wonder how these Politicians sleep at night? Guy Barnett needs to act, not talk.
Chris Bowditch, Lindisfarne Tasmania
WHILE searching through a scrapbook of mine for some info I was overwhelmed by the large numbers of letters and articles totally opposing the Hobart Stadium construction.
They went from letter writers such as myself, to the Hobart City Council and ex-MPs, all stating a convincing case against this white elephant that will devour huge quantities of money for both its build and maintenance over the coming years. Is J. Rockliff blind and deaf? Still looking for the original info before I was distracted by the Mac Point mistake.
Stand by for a rage against the ridiculous Marinus Link situation, coming soon.
Ron Baines, Kings Meadows
