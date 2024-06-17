Rocherlea metals company drops legal case against environment watchdog

The owner of a Rocherlea scrap metal yard blamed for elevated levels of lead dust in the suburb has dropped its legal case against the Environmental Protection Authority at the last minute.
The EPA earlier this year ordered Recycal Pty Ltd to halt use of metal shredding equipment and to cover or remove a vast stockpile of metal waste that is suspected of being the source of elevated levels of metal dust contamination around Rocherlea.
A lengthy hearing had been scheduled to begin on Tuesday at the Tasmanian Civil and Administrative Tribunal during which Recycal was to contest the EPA's orders.
But on Monday the EPA announced that Recycal had abandoned its appeal.
EPA director Wes Ford said testing last year and earlier this year found contamination, including lead, in the area around the scrapyard.
A school, residential houses and food manufacturing facilities are located in close proximity to the site.
Department of Health offered area residents free blood testing to ensure exposure to metals was at a safe level.
"Exposure to lead dust can impact human health, and samples from businesses, a school, and accommodation facilities in the Rocherlea area were found to be similar in composition to shredder floc produced at the Recycal site," Mr Ford said.
The company does not have a permit to operate the metal shredder to produce floc - fine waste metal.
But Recycal has "continued to shred scrap metal and produce shredder floc in contravention of the permit", according to the EPA.
"In 2023 Recycal increased its shredding operations, causing an increase in the production of shredder floc waste," the EPA statement read.
"Approximately 17,000 cubic metres of shredder floc is stored on the site, most of it in outside stockpiles."
Mr Ford said Recycal has now ceased production and processing of shredder floc, but has made no effort to cover or dispose of the stockpiled material as ordered.
As a result, the regulator engaged a contractor to cover the stockpile with dust-suppressing spray-on binding agent.
"The binding agent is non-toxic and dyed green to visually indicate where it has been applied," Mr Ford said.
The EPA will seek to recover from Recycal the costs of covering the stockpile, Mr Ford said.
Recycal has been contacted for comment, but has previously defended its own operations at the site.
"Without our nation-leading facility, far too much valuable or hazardous material will end up in Tasmania's landfills," the company said in a statement in February.
"We take our environmental, workforce and community safety responsibilities seriously.
"We are working closely with the EPA to make sure they appreciate that we continue to operate at the leading edge of resource recovery in Australia, and that we comply with the letter and spirit of Tasmania's crucial environmental protection legislation."
