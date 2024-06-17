The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Rocherlea metals company drops legal case against environment watchdog

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
Updated June 17 2024 - 1:33pm, first published 12:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Environment regulators say Recycal's waste stockpile is a potential risk to human health in Rocherlea. File picture
Environment regulators say Recycal's waste stockpile is a potential risk to human health in Rocherlea. File picture

The owner of a Rocherlea scrap metal yard blamed for elevated levels of lead dust in the suburb has dropped its legal case against the Environmental Protection Authority at the last minute.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.