'A sign of the times': 10-unit development approved amid density concerns

The Meander Valley Council has given the green light to the construction of 10 new units in Westbury, despite ongoing density concerns.
An application from Wykeham Developments was deliberated on for more than 20 minutes during the council's June 11 meeting, with representatives narrowly supporting it by four votes to three.
The Meander Valley Road address is currently empty with the exception of four greenhouses and several outbuildings which will be demolished prior to construction.
All but one of the present councillors spoke on the matter, with Michael Kelly voicing concern over the number of units planned for the small site.
"There's a lot jammed in there, eight (units) would've been a little bit better from our point of view," he said.
"However, we're acting as a planning authority and these people are entitled to put 10 on there.
"I think it's going to be a sign of the times, more houses in less (space)."
The internal lot is 6015 square metres and will feature a long driveway with four units on either side and two at the end.
Excluding the access strip brings the site area to 5311 square metres, or roughly 531 square metres per dwelling,
Each unit is set to host three bedrooms, two bathrooms, an open plan kitchen, living and dining area, a walk-in wardrobe and a double garage.
Councillor Ben Dudman, who would go on to vote in favour of the proposal, said he held similar reservations to Cr Kelly.
"I was also concerned about the density levels for this application, they're slightly higher than what I would prefer," he said.
"But while we may be uncomfortable with it, it certainly fits within the planning scheme and I can't see a stronger justification to not back this application."
Councillor Rodney Synfield echoed a similar sentiment, adding that reducing the number of units from 10 to eight "would address a whole lot of other issues" facing the site.
This includes building a pathway through the lot and creating pedestrian access seperate from the road network.
The site's location also had a part to play in the submission, with the lot narrowly falling outside of 'general residential' zoning.
Instead, it's situated in Westbury's 'village' zone, which councillor Anne-Marie Loader said wasn't designed for high density builds.
"I'm really uncomfortable with this development, mainly because it's in the village zone," she said.
"I'm totally at a quandry. At this point in time, I still don't know how I'm going to vote."
Cr Loader ultimately opposed the recommendation over concerns that it would contribute to erosion of the town's historical identity.
"I know that the planner has assessed it and worked hard to make sure that his recommendation fits with the act," she said.
"But I just see more and more units being crammed into more and more tiny spaces and I'm 100 per cent sure that does not fit with the whole village of Westbury."
Councillor Daniel Smedley held a different perspective, calling the plan "favourable" for the region.
"Westbury's becoming a very popular destination for these types of developments, which is potentially good for the existing and future residents of the town," he said.
"I think the development can contribute to Westbury being a vibrant place to live in the future and a destination for new families."
Cr Smedley voted in favour of the proposal alongside councillors Dudman, Kelly and House. Councillors Loader, Temple and Synfield opposed the decision.
