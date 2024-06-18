The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court
Updated

Bloody murder: Jury finds Kerry Lee Whiting killed ex-partner's new boyfriend

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
Updated June 18 2024 - 3:37pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Supreme Court jury has found Kerry Lee Whiting, 47, guilty of murder and attempted murder in 2021. File picture by Paul Scambler
A Supreme Court jury has found Kerry Lee Whiting, 47, guilty of murder and attempted murder in 2021. File picture by Paul Scambler

A Supreme Court jury has reached a verdict in the case of Kerry Lee Whiting.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering local government and planning, emergency services, breaking news and court. Send tips to joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.