Bloody murder: Jury finds Kerry Lee Whiting killed ex-partner's new boyfriend

A Supreme Court jury has reached a verdict in the case of Kerry Lee Whiting.
The 47-year-old former Waverley resident murdered Adrian Paul Mayne and attempted to murder his ex-partner Natalie Joyce Harris in a frenzied knife attack at Ravenswood early November 25, 2021.
Mr Mayne was left with 20 separate wounds, mostly to his torso, neck and head, and died at the scene.
The fatal blow landed between his ribs and punctured his lung.
Ms Harris was taken to the Launceston General Hospital with 27 injuries, including a deep cut to her right arm which required surgery to reconnect severed muscles.
She also required a substantial blood transfusion as she was left bleeding and naked on the floor of her Ravenswood home after the attack.
The jury deliberated for about two hours before reaching their verdicts, weighing up the cases led by Director of Public Prosecutions Daryl Coates SC and defence lawyer Greg Melick.
In his closing statements Mr Coates said the jury could only reach "one outcome" - that Whiting was guilty of the attack on his ex-partner and her new boyfriend as they slept.
He said Whiting's behaviour after the attack - disappearing for several days after the attack, refusing to identify himself to police officers before his arrest and refusing to give a DNA sample indicated guilt.
On the other hand, Mr Melick said the Crown's case was not "open-and-shut", and relied on "frail human memory" in the absence of firm forensic evidence.
No DNA or other samples analysed by forensic specialists tied Whiting to the scene.
Whiting was impassive after the verdict was read - a demeanour he carried for much of the two-week trial.
The matter was adjourned for sentencing on Wednesday, June 19.
The jury was sent to deliberate about 11.30am on Tuesday, June 18.
Justice Tamara Jago told the jury they had to consider the attempted murder and murder charges separately.
Justice Jago said this was a matter of deciding if Whiting was the attacker, that he intentionally committed the attack, that he intended to kill Ms Harris and Mr Mayne, and that he knew his actions would result in death.
She said the jurors did not have to justify their decision, only they had to be satisfied of the evidence - or lack thereof - beyond a reasonable doubt.
For a murder charge any verdict returned within six hours, whether guilty or not guilty, has to be unanimous.
After six hours the jury has the option of returning a not guilty verdict, as long as 10 out of 12 jurors agree with the finding.
