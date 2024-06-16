Hobart man dies following house fire earlier in June

Tasmania police have confirmed a man died following a house fire in Goulburn Street, Hobart earlier in June.
Police, Tasmania Fire Service crews and other emergency services were called to the scene around 10.45am on Sunday, June 2.
Police said a 64-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries and has since died.
While firefighters managed to contain the fire, a residential unit within the building was fully destroyed.
At this stage, the cause of the fire remains under investigation and a report will be prepared for the coroner.
Police said their thoughts were with the man's family and loved ones.
