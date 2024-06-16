Launceston drivers making competitive moves in national categories

Two Launceston drivers are making an impact on national motorsport categories.
As Adam Garwood claimed another victory in the Touring Car Masters, rising star Lochie Dalton secured a wildcard for the Supercars' upcoming Sydney SuperNight.
Dalton will race a third Tickford Gen3 Mustang alongside Cam Waters and Thomas Randle on July 19-21.
The 22-year-old made the switch from Brad Jones Racing for this year's Dunlop Series, and sits eighth in the points after two rounds.
A protege of two-time Supercars champion and fellow Tasmanian Marcos Ambrose, Dalton will race his Mustang in Townsville before making his Supercars debut.
He has recorded finishes of seventh, fifth, 10th and 14th this year and claimed his maiden Super2 round podium in Perth last April.
"I am over the moon to be making my Supercars main game debut at Sydney, it is a dream come true for myself, my family and my supporters," Dalton said.
"I can't wait to see where I rank against the best in Australia and what lessons I take away to come back and be better. It will also be great to have a Tasmanian back on the Supercars stage."
Tickford chief executive Simon Brookhouse was excited to see another junior given the opportunity to gain valuable experience in the top level.
"To start Lochie's preparation, we've brought him to Darwin to be with our main game and be part of the group," he said. "This will hopefully have him in great shape for his main game debut."
Team owner Rod Nash added: "We have always been a team that has blooded drivers and been able to elevate them on a consistent basis."
Tickford will conduct a pre-Sydney test day for Dalton, who will resume his Dunlop Series campaign at the NTI Townsville 500 on July 5-7, two weeks before the Sydney round.
Meanwhile, Garwood left it late to claim a second consecutive round win in the TCM.
His Holden Commodore VB had trailed Steve Johnson's Ford Mustang since the opening corner at Hidden Valley before an unlikely move at turn 11 on the penultimate lap of 14.
Having raced since he received his CAMS licence at 14, Garwood started in karting and progressed through numerous categories including Sports GT and the Carrera Cup.
He made his S5000 debut at Symmons Plains during Race Tasmania in 2022 and now races under the name Garwood Motorsport.
Speaking to The Examiner in February, Garwood said he was enjoying the TCM.
"It's a popular category for all the fans, they're old school cars which are good fun to drive and somewhat affordable to run compared to the current categories these days," he said.
