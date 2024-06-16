Local council will operate at a loss

Duncan Bailey here taking you through today's headlines.
To kick things off, Aaron Smith tells us the Meander Valley Council will operate at a loss despite a five per cent rate rise increase.
Deputy mayor Stephanie Cameron said the budget reflects their commitment to maintaining and improving their infrastructure despite economic hurdles.
Meanwhile, strong ticket sales have extended the popular Dark Side of the Moon: A Pink Floyd experience at the Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery until August.
The immersive show at the Launceston Planetarium takes viewers on a trip through the cosmos, supported by the legendary 10-track record and stunning visuals. Do you remember your first time listening through? Maybe it's time for another.
In sport, Rob Shaw tells us North Launceston coach Adrian Smith has stressed the importance of "future-proofing the club in the wake of a vote against going into recess.
We hope you had a relaxing weekend and if you're already a subscriber, thank you for supporting local news. Make sure you've downloaded our app for the latest breaking news, available here.
Thanks for reading,
Duncan Bailey, journalist.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.