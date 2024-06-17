The Examiner
Bridget Archer endorsed as Bass candidate to re-contest next election

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated June 17 2024 - 11:30am, first published 10:50am
Liberal Member for Bass Bridget Archer MP endorsed by the Tasmanian Liberals to re-contest next election. Picture by Rod Thompson
Liberal Member for Bass Bridget Archer MP endorsed by the Tasmanian Liberals to re-contest next election. Picture by Rod Thompson

Liberal Member for Bass Bridget Archer MP will re-contest the next federal election after being endorsed by the Tasmanian Liberals.

