Bridget Archer endorsed as Bass candidate to re-contest next election

Liberal Member for Bass Bridget Archer MP will re-contest the next federal election after being endorsed by the Tasmanian Liberals.
Ms Archer was elected to parliament in the 2019 election after defeating the incumbent Labor candidate Ross Hart.
She said she was please to be re-endorsed as a Liberal candidate and support the democratic processes of the party.
"I think there are a whole lot of issues affecting Tasmania and notably of course, cost of living and the challenges that go along with that," Ms Archer said.
"Access to health services, infrastructure - you name it. There are plenty of challenges ahead for Tasmania; I'm particularly concerned about housing and homelessness here so those remain strong areas I'd like to focus on.
"Importantly, at the last election the Prime Minister said no one would be left behind ... when I go out and about in the electorate and talk to people each day, I haven't found anyone who says they feel better off now than they did two years ago."
Ms Archer said she felt the federal government had not done enough for Tasmanians.
"Here in Northern Tasmania the level of housing stress and homelessness that we see is absolutely shocking - there is not enough being done," Ms Archer said.
"I am not partisan about these things - I supported the government's Housing Australia Future Fund for example, but we're still not seeing that action on the ground."
Ms Archer has not been afraid to cross the floor in the past, standing against her party on issues like The Voice to Parliament Referendum and most recently opposing her party leader's plan to dump the current 2030 climate target if they're elected.
However Ms Archer said she's been a member of the Liberal party for a long time, and resonated with its values.
"I have been very clear that I will put the interests of my community and my constituents first and I think that's what people would expect me to do," Ms Archer said.
"It's also about loyalty - loyalty to the people who have now endorsed me to run for their party four times now.
"These are the grassroots members of the Liberal party - ordinary Northern Tasmanians - whose values align with mine and who see in me someone that is representing them and their views."
Liberal Senator for Tasmania Jonno Duniam said Ms Archer would continue to be a "strong defender" of her community in Bass, and deliver what they needed.
"With Labor abandoning our state, ripping away GST, dudding us on health and wrecking our economy, I know Bridget will ensure Bass gets the best deal possible," Mr Duniam said.
