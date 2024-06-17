Tasmanian soil judges head to New Zealand for major competition

The winners of this year's Tasmanian Soil Judging Competition are gearing up to put their skills to the test in a global competition.
Agricultural science students at the University of Tasmania (UTAS) recently competed for the opportunity to join the state soil judging team, held at the Tasmanian Institute of Agriculture's (TIA) university farm at Cambridge.
The team of eight students includes Michael Liong, Lawrence Wonhas, Maya Shepherd, Joseph Lawrence, Saemi Ito, Mark Mamic, Delainie Hogan, and Aman Ojha.
They will form part of the Tasmanian team of soil judges that has been selected to take on Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific's best at the upcoming Moana Oceania Soil Judging Competition in Rotorua, New Zealand.
TIA soil scientist Bianca Das said soil judging is an important skill that was highly sought after by employers.
"Soil judging is one of the best practical training and networking opportunities for aspiring land-based scientists and professionals," Dr Das said.
"It's applicable to all sorts of professional jobs such as an agronomist, land surveyor, anyone who works in digital applications or mapping, and anyone who wants to understand what their land is capable of, so it's also useful for managing your property."
She said soil judging skills were important for early career agricultural scientists to build capacity in important challenges such as drought resilience, soil health and sustainable landscape management.
"We're constantly being asked by industry for excellent graduates who have a higher capability in soil judging," Dr Das said.
Students closely assess the texture, colour and structure of the soil and where it's positioned in order to determine what the soil is suitable for.
UTAS agricultural science graduate Shedrian Buist said the skills he learnt during last year's competition were "invaluable".
"I had an awesome time increasing my practical knowledge base outdoors," Mr Buist said.
"Spending time with others with a similar motivation compounded my knowledge of soil profiles immensely.
"I am now confident in my abilities to visually analyse a soil profile moving into my agronomist position."
