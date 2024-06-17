Brain drain is putting Tasmania on an unbreakable downward spiral

BOB Faser (The Examiner, June 11) was right on the mark when he commented that no Tasmanian political party has ever named up the real reasons we trail mainland states in incomes, education levels, Year 12 graduands, jobs for graduates, etc.
A number of vicious circles are operating, including the brain drain one in which lower levels of education result in fewer skill-based industries, so our graduates move away, and leave behind families with lower levels of aspiration or respect for education.
There are many other such "problem-maintaining circles" (PMCs).
Unfortunately private enterprise reacts to conditions, it cannot create them.
It takes governments to break naturally occurring PMCs, and this requires the foresight and courage to, for example, invest more in education for long enough to create generational change, or to invest in research and development for long enough to cause some 'virtuous circles' to move us into positive growth spirals - the opposite of PMCs.
Unfortunately, even this is prevented in Tasmania by a PMC.
Our limited pool of talent means our homegrown politicians clearly aren't up to this challenge!
Gary Bakker, Upper Rosevears
CRISPIN Hull "Idiocy at the core of Nuclear Pitch" (The Examiner, June 2), produce some interesting facts about nuclear while denigrating the Australian Parliament, Peter Dutton in particular.
Considering Australia remains the only G20 country without nuclear power Crispin should refrain from his critical personal remarks. Is he saying this to all the other G20 countries as well?
Nuclear is not the only solution to climate change.
I warm to the idea of it being in the mix because a nuclear installation can be built close to the power users and connected easily to local transmission systems.
Nuclear power plants have a design life of 60 to 80 years and have a very small land footprint. So the list goes on.
But I don't get a whole page, like Crispin does, to talk about, to list all the facts and figures, to talk about white elephants ... but most elephants are grey, aren't they?
Gary Daly, Riverside
INTERESTING summary by Peter Doddy of the situation in the Middle East following an atrocious act of terrorism on 7/10 (The Examiner, June 11).
The only thing missing, not reported on enough by MSM, is Israel's brutal oppression of the Palestinians (described as apartheid) during decades of occupation and illegal settlements (in violation of international law).
Oh, and also war crimes currently committed by Israel. Whilst any act of violence is never justified, full context is important.
Unless there is change of government on both sides, it feels like this conflict will never end. On top of that, with Israel's indiscriminate attacks, I fear the next generation of terrorists might have already been created.
Lucy Colebrooke-Taylor, Launceston
Those media outlets responsible for revealing the tactics police and other agencies use to find and charge criminals in general, sex offenders and war criminals etc. should know that they are really making offenders aware of the techniques that may or will be used to apprehend them.
They will work to find out how to avoid the traps. Isn't that obvious?
Please stop this unhelpful practice.
Jill Breen, Newnham
DONALD Trump is a Christian. Peter Dutton is a staunch climate change advocate. The Tasmanian Tiger may possibly be brought back from extinction.
Only one of these statements has even a glimmer of truth.
The Coalition have never accepted the science of climate change and as a consequence have remained intractably opposed to renewables. This is the only lens through which we voters should view their pitch for nuclear energy. Renewables are not perfect.
The placement of wind farms needs to be environmentally sound. Renewables are nonetheless the future. None other than the CSIRO have weighed in on the respective merits of nuclear and renewables with the latter being decisively declared the better option.
One more statement to consider. Right wing politicians understand science much better than the scientists themselves.
If only we were discussing the return of the far right from extinction rather than the thylacine.
By the way they are now calling Donald: Father Teresa and equating him with Jesus. These statements unfortunately are true. With a bit of luck you might hear them repeated on Fox After Dark.
Tony Newport, Hillwood
