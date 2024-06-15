Weekly wrap: Cunning cams, crisis talks

One of Tasmania's proudest footy clubs has decided whether it will go into recess next season.
Rob Shaw took readers inside the board room on Saturday as North Launceston figureheads voted on how the club should approach the end of the Tasmanian State League. That story here.
Earlier in the week, Rob also shone the light on a "culture of cover-up" in two of the state's biggest sporting codes.
Benjamin Seeder uncovered plans for Tasmania to trial new speed enforcement technology that will make life much harder for lead-footed drivers. The cameras can monitor average speed between two sections of road, and could soon be rolled out alongside the state's existing speed camera fleet.
Isabel Bird spoke with the closest friend of missing Belgian tourist Celine Cremer, who disappeared in the state's North-West one year ago. Justine Ropet urged anyone with information about her friend's whereabouts to come forward.
The Examiner's Winter Relief Appeal raises money for those doing it tough in Northern Tasmania. One of the appeal's biggest supporters has kickstarted the 2024 campaign with a $12,000 donation. Find out how you can donate here.
Josh Partridge has had all the big news coming out of Launceston Football Club, including an exclusive interview with exiting coach Mitch Thorp and rolling updates on ex-Blue Arie Schoenmaker's AFL debut with St Kilda.
