'We're really worried': Reedy Marsh residents object proposed bauxite mine

Residents in Reedy Marsh, near Deloraine, have voiced their objections to a proposed bauxite mine that could be operational for up to 20 years.
Residents told The Examiner they were concerned that the bauxite quarry would negatively impact wildlife and the surrounding environment, including vital waterways.
Peter Lloyd, Leigh and Linda Wasserfall, Stephen Huth and Kerry Dunleavy all agreed that what they love about living in Reedy Marsh is the abundant nature and the tranquillity.
The proposed quarry site, called the DL 130 Bauxite Project, will be located off Porter's Bridge Road and operated by ASX-listed exploration and mining company ABx Group Limited.
A 2022 ABx Group document said "the proposed mining activity is unlikely to deleteriously impact" nearby flora and fauna.
The Brushy Rivulet Conservation Area is just north of the site, with a minor stream located within the proposed mining lease.
Mr Huth and Ms Dunleavy said they live approximately two kilometres as the crow flies from the proposed site and could be greatly impacted by it, but were not approached by ABx.
"We weren't notified at all about it," Ms Dunleavy said.
"They are not welcome," she said.
Ms Dunleavy and Mr Huth are partly self-sufficient and rely on rain water tanks and their homegrown produce.
"We're really worried about the quality of water that we're going to get off our roof, the impact that'll have," Mr Huth said.
"We rely on a lot of our fruit and veggie, so we'll have dust falling on what we're eating and consuming," he said.
Ms Dunleavy said their main concerns were the increased traffic and trucks, the air and water quality and the noise.
Mr Lloyd said the Porter's Bridge road would become a "heavy vehicle thoroughfare", with the other residents agreeing that this could result in more roadkill of vital animal species.
"We didn't move here knowing someone was going to build a mine next to us," Mr Lloyd said.
Mr Lloyd said it wasn't until he put trail cameras around his property that he realised there were families of quolls and Tasmanian devils around.
Other species that the locals have spotted include platypuses, wedge-tailed eagles, swift parrots and masked owls, some of which are endangered.
Mr and Mrs Wasserfall have two Airbnbs on their property and said visitors always comment on the peacefulness of the location.
"We don't want it to be a mining town," Mrs Wasserfall said.
Mr and Mrs Wasserfall organised a community meeting over the June long weekend by posting on Facebook and putting leaflets in letter boxes around Reedy Marsh.
They said around 55 people attended the meeting on a day's notice, which didn't include people who wanted to be there but travelled away for the long weekend.
The Wasserfalls said they only found out about the proposed project at the beginning of June, and only have until June 18 to hand in their public submissions to the Meander Valley Council.
"One thing that I have noticed the community really feels let down and disappointed by our elected representatives, whether they are council level, state level, federal level," Mr Wasserfall said.
Mr Lloyd said he only knew of the public submission period because Mr Wasserfall knocked on his door and told him.
ABx Group managing director and chief executive officer Dr Mark Cooksey said that the company spoke to all potentially directly affected people near the mine before submitting their application to the Meander Valley Council.
Dr Cooksey said the bauxite quarry would be low impact with no blasting, and would only operate for a few months of the year during daylight hours.
He said once public submissions were in to the council, ABx Group would consult with the council and look into the submissions.
According to Geoscience Australia, Australia is the world's largest producer of bauxite and contributed to 31 per cent of global production in 2016.
China accounts for over 95 per cent of Australia's bauxite exports.
The Bald Hill Bauxite Project near Campbell Town, Tasmania was ABx Group's first mine which opened in 2014 and was operational until December 2020.
ABx Group have reportedly also found extensive deposits of rare earth elements at its Deep Leads site in the Meander Valley region, and is researching what it describes as a low-impact method of extracting them.
Public submissions are open until Tuesday, June 18, 2024, by writing to MVC general manager Jonathan Harmey or by email to planning@mvc.tas.gov.au.
