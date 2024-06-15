Time to take a no-nonsense stance on family violence

Barry Prismall (The Examiner, June 9), says it all. I applaud you for saying the things that need to be said about family violence.
The time for action is now. The judiciary needs to stand up and be counted.
It is said the jails are full. Simple solution, build another one. This violence has to stop now. Too many offenders are getting bail and the carnage continues.
I say it again, well spoken Barry Prismall.
THE climate is obviously changing as it always has. A correlation has been clearly established between rising CO2 levels and industrialisation but that does not prove it is the dominant cause of climate change.
Go back in history and it now seems many civilisations were abandoned at the end of the Bronze Age 1200 BC because of a 100 year old drought.
The cause of that drought was obviously not because of industrial CO2 emissions but was more likely caused by changed solar activity.
Science has made impressive progress but appears to be in its infancy in understanding the factors influencing the weather. No models of projected climate have yet been shown to be correct and that is because the input data is both inaccurate and incomplete.
Climate studies are still in their infancy so it is inappropriate to treat it as a mature science with all projections accepted as correct.
One of the fundamentals of science is to scrutinise theories but questioning the validity of long term climate forecasts is attracting scornful derision.
Belief that CO2 is the fundamental climate problem has achieved religious status so anyone doubting it is regarded as a heretic.
A more cautious and questioning approach might be more appropriate.
THE Albanese government set a short-term target for emissions reduction and deserves credit for that.
One can argue about the level of ambition but not the decision to opt for accountability rather than maximum wriggle room.
Those representing their country at sport are measured on performance in the most unambiguous terms.
Why is it deemed acceptable for those aspiring, at least ostensibly, to represent the public interest to not want to set and achieve performance goals that really matter?
THE Examiner again has highlighted an extremely valid point: the King's Honours should not be awarded to politicians.
I fully realise their jobs are difficult, and they accomplish huge tasks with good results, but so does every conscience working Australian. They are paid well and have an abundance of perks.
Australian taxpayers foot the bill to even setting up their offices, and sitting members, the recipients of this honours list, would have had an enormous amount of staff.
This year's recipients would have 10 or more fully paid by the Australian taxpayer, and that alone amounts to millions of dollars.
They receive excellent remuneration on top of their gratuities.
What they accomplish is appreciated and well paid for, but please come on, an award of outstanding excellence. And without question, they can make some monumental mistakes.
It sits hard against the Premier of Victoria who was one of this year's recipients, who nearly bankrupted the entire state with calling for a complete shut down curfew during COVID, destroying numerous small businesses, which caused the cancellation of the honour of playing host to the Commonwealth Games.
With respect my present abode is at Glenara Lakes, giving my carer some well earned respite and I could nominate any of these Angels of Mercy a million times more worthy to be honoured that the two current pollies who have been honoured for just doing that they were paid to do.
The Examiner must be praised for publishing a story that 90% of the readers would agree with.
