Multiple arrests made in state's south as police crack down on crime

A number of Tasmanians are set to face charges after police made a series of arrests in the state's south this week.
The incidents began on Wednesday with the alleged theft of a car by a 15-year-old from Claredon Vale and a 16-year-old from Rokeby.
Police claim that the two youths entered a Bellerive home through an unlocked door at around 3.30am, where they stole cash and car keys to a luxury vehicle.
The teenagers allegedly stole the car and evaded local police before speeding at 200 kilometres an hour on the Brooker Highway at Granton and crashing the vehicle in Bridgewater.
The 15-year-old was arrested on Thursday during a residence search in Claredon Vale, while the 16-year-old was apprehended the following day.
The youths were charged with aggravated burglary, theft, motor vehicle theft, evading police, driving without a licence, exceeding the speed limit and computer related fraud.
Another 16-year-old was arrested on Friday after she allegedly assaulted police in the Hobart CBD.
Officers attempted to speak with the girl during a routine patrol at around 2.45pm, where it's claimed she began kicking them and pulling their hair.
The teenager was detained by the uniform members and charged with three counts of assaulting police, resisting police, unlawful possession of property, unlawful possession of a dangerous article in a public place (two cheese knives) and bail related offences.
She was set to appear in an after-hours court session.
Inspector John Toohey said this kind of behaviour wouldn't be tolerated by Tasmania Police.
"We will continue to target anti-social and criminal behaviour," he said.
"Where appropriate, necessary and authorised by law, we will be charging those who offend, and putting them before a magistrate.
"The officers received minor injuries but did not require medical treatment."
A 19-year-old man from Glenorchy will also face charges after he was arrested for armed robbery on Wednesday.
Police claim that the man entered a Cambridge store at around 1pm and stole several clothing items. When confronted by staff outside the business, it's alleged that he threatened them with a knife.
No one was harmed during the incident and the stolen property was recovered following several searches.
The man appeared before the Hobart Magistrates Court on Friday where he was remanded in custody to re-appear at a later date.
Meanwhile, two men connected to a number of alleged offences including home burglaries in the Huon Valley were arrested by police this week.
Inspector Colin Riley said uniform members and detectives searches several addresses at Lymington and Grove as part of ongoing investigations.
"During the searches, police recovered a significant amount of allegedly stolen property including power tools, imported wine and household electrical items," he said.
A 38-year-old man from Lymington has been charged with home burglary, unlawful possession, breach of bail and drug and fraud offences. He was remanded by the magistrate to re-appear before the court in mid-July.
A 32-year-old man from Grove has been charged with unlawful possession of property and two counts of home burglary and theft along with drug, firearm and traffic offences. He was bailed to appear before the court on August 28.
"Police thank members of the community who provided information which assisted in identifying and locating these offenders," Inspector Riley said.
"This is a prime example of how local communities can support police to detect offenders."
