The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Tasmanian minister supports national inquiry into child gender clinics

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
June 15 2024 - 2:28pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Health Minister and Attorney-General Guy Barnett has written to his federal health counterpart asking him to consider reviewing gender clinics. File picture
Health Minister and Attorney-General Guy Barnett has written to his federal health counterpart asking him to consider reviewing gender clinics. File picture

A senior state cabinet member has written to the federal government asking for it to consider staging a national review into public medical services for children experiencing gender dysphoria.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.