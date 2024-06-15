LGH nurses accuse government of 'wage theft' over unpaid mask allowances

A nurses' union has accused the Department of Health of wage theft, claiming that clinical staff at the Launceston General Hospital are owed thousands of dollars for the extra allowance they are entitled to for shifts in which they are required to wear an N95 mask.
Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation state secretary Emily Shepherd said last year's industrial agreement allowed for clinical staff that are required to wear the uncomfortable, heavy-duty masks would be entitled to an additional $2.70 per hour in their paycheques.
But she said the payments never materialised for nursing staff at the LGH, and health bosses are dragging their feet over back-paying the money.
"In the North, our members are not receiving that payment at all," Ms Shepherd said.
"Some members are receiving it in the North West [Regional Hospital], and some in the south, but it's very ad hoc."
The backpay they claim is owed could now add up to thousands of dollars per nurse.
She said the union met with Department officials on Thursday to resolve the issue, but had effectively been stonewalled by bureaucrats.
"They said they were still waiting on a guideline for payroll to actually make the payments," she said.
"Then they'll be able to get a date from payroll about when they can calculate the back pay, but there's still no timeline for that."
The LGH has recently moved to mandate n95 masks for all hospital staff due to the increased winter risk of COVID-19, she said.
"So all our staff in the hospital should now be receiving their N95 mask allowance."
Ms Shepherd said ANMF members had now voted 'no confidence' in the Health Department's payroll services due to the failure to receive the mask allowance, as well as regular staff underpayments in their general pay.
"We understand it's largely due to understaffing in that [payroll] service, so it was no criticism of the staff, but we had nearly 1000 members assigned that vote of no-confidence as a result of regular underpayments in wages."
The ANMF is seeking to resolve the issue through management, but is prepared to take it to the Industrial Commission if necessary, she said.
"We are very concerned about this, particularly in light of this Vacancy Control Committee, where the budget position is such that they are clearly looking for every avenue to save money."
The government has been contacted for comment.
