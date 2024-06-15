The Examiner
LGH nurses accuse government of 'wage theft' over unpaid mask allowances

By Benjamin Seeder
Updated June 15 2024 - 3:15pm, first published 11:36am
The Launceston General Hospital, where nurses claim they are not receiving the pay they are entitled to. File picture
The Launceston General Hospital, where nurses claim they are not receiving the pay they are entitled to. File picture

A nurses' union has accused the Department of Health of wage theft, claiming that clinical staff at the Launceston General Hospital are owed thousands of dollars for the extra allowance they are entitled to for shifts in which they are required to wear an N95 mask.

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

