Immerse yourself in scandal, romance and drama at Bridgerton-themed high tea

Restaurant-goers are able to live out their Regency London dreams with a high tea inspired by the Netflix hit series, Bridgerton, at Launceston restaurant Cataract on Paterson.
Bridgerton is a television series based on the eponymous best-selling books by Julia Quinn, and follows the children of the noble Bridgerton family as they try to find love during London's Regency era.
"We will endeavour to create a feel of London's high society with a touch of scandal, desire and of course romance," according to the Cataract on Paterson website.
The restaurant hosts a monthly high tea with a different theme every event, and the June 16 high tea coincides with the release of part two of the third Bridgerton season.
Cataract on Paterson restaurant manager Rebecca McDonald said they were expecting 160 people and had a long wait list for the Bridgerton high tea.
"We launched it, and it just sold out like crazy," Ms McDonald said.
Ms McDonald said the restaurant team are able to exercise their creativity and come up with exciting and out-there themes.
"It's not just scones and cake, we put a bit more effort into it," she said.
"The desserts are all quite intricate because the team make them all from hand, and they're all based on whatever the theme is."
Ms McDonald said she was interested to see if people dressed according to the theme, with the restaurant staff encouraged to do so as well.
The Cataract team chooses themes 12 months ahead of time and have to predict what things might be trending at a particular date.
"We sit down as a team and work out each month, and we say, 'Okay, what are we going to do? What's going to be that next big thing?'," Ms McDonald said.
"Whether it's something like the Olympics that are coming up, things like that, we're trying to figure out what's going on and what most people like."
Bridgerton's executive producer is Shonda Rhimes, who brought audiences hit series like Grey's Anatomy and How to Get Away with Murder.
Some themes for the coming months include Winter Wonderland, Spring Fling with Jazz and Decades of Elegance.
Popular high tea themes such as Harry Potter and Halloween will also make a return at Cataract on Paterson.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.