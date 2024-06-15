'Like a grand final': Hawks win Northern Derby in dramatic circumstances

After three quarters of dominance as goal shooter, the Hawks moved Ash Mawer to goal attack for the fourth stanza.
The undefeated Hawks were three goals behind the second-placed Cavaliers and needed to find something.
Mawer looked threatening straight away as she worked up the court and the Hawks got four quick goals to take a 44-43 lead.
But the Cavs wouldn't be denied in what was arguably the best Northern Derby in recent years.
Hayley McDougall was having a great shooting night and the Cavs then outscored the Hawks six goals to two to be up 49-45.
The atmosphere was electric for the Tasmanian Netball League round 12 clash with yelling for both teams on the sidelines.
The Cavs' cheer for a Paige O'Neill intercept against Mawer nearly took the roof off the Silverdome.
But Mawer struck back with a series of goals to have the Hawks back within one conversion.
A Courtney Treloar effort then levelled the scores with six minutes to go.
The highlights kept coming as Hawks wing attack Kendall Jones won a loose ball and tipped it back in court to her team's favour. It was 52-all with two minutes left.
Mawer scored before the Cavs' Sophie Blackberry did the same and then the Cavs won a turnover in defence.
But the play of the Friday night clash was still to come in the frantic final minute.
Goal keeper Lynette Childs won a turnover which was pivotal to the Hawks getting one more chance to score.
It was rushed up court and led to a Hawks' endline throw-in with 13 seconds left.
Mawer, who had shot at almost 100 per cent, gained possesion under the ring and missed her first attempt at goal as the crowd gasped.
She rebounded and got it the second time when there were a few seconds left.
The Hawks' last-ditch effort to clinch the 54-53 win was a fitting finish to a brilliant spectacle of Northern netball.
"It's really great to see the north of the state with that level of talent," Hawks coach Maddie Walker said.
"It's great for the spectators to come out and be able to watch a game like that and it's great for us to have that well-fought game."
Cavs co-coach Lou Carter said it felt like a grand final.
"I was most pleased about that because you don't want to go away from State League, as arguably we are the top couple of teams, not having a competitive game," she said.
Walker praised Childs' team-lifting effort and the group's maturity in the dying stages of the game.
"Those moments are what we practice, the delivery of the ball to get it down the court," she said.
"The intercept there from LC (Childs) was great coming out and getting the ball but for the team to then take that breath and go 'okay, we've got to get that down to our goalies now and score it' (was exceptional)."
Carter said the Cavs lacked composure in the final minute and perhaps the belief they could knock off the dominant Hawks.
She said the focus was to be competitive with the Hawks up to three-quarter-time and she praised her team's ability to keep them to well below their usual 70 to 80 goals.
"We played exceptionally well to limit their scoring but just in the clutch moments we lost possession," Carter said.
Mawer and McDougall went into the contest as the league's leading goal scorers and they put on a show, adding 47 and 42 goals to their respective totals.
The Cavs' O'Neill was another standout with intercepts while Carter highlighted Shannae Heazlewood's shutdown work in defence.
There are two rounds left before finals.
