The Examinersport
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

'Like a grand final': Hawks win Northern Derby in dramatic circumstances

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
June 15 2024 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hawks' goal keeper Lynette Childs executed a match-winning intercept in the final minute of the Northern Derby at the Silverdome on Friday night. Pictures by Phillip Biggs
Hawks' goal keeper Lynette Childs executed a match-winning intercept in the final minute of the Northern Derby at the Silverdome on Friday night. Pictures by Phillip Biggs

After three quarters of dominance as goal shooter, the Hawks moved Ash Mawer to goal attack for the fourth stanza.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from AFL
More from sports

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.