'More than just a cricket club': Legana getting behind Men's Health Week

In a different timeline, there is a chance that Legana cricketer Jarrod Wells is not alive today.
The 49-year-old was going through a tough time mentally three years ago, before his dog Rex intervened.
"I was just home with him alone and decided I didn't want to be around," he said.
"He bowled me over and got on top of me, so he's pretty important because if it wasn't for him, I wouldn't be here.
"The list of people that are no longer here that I know personally got me thinking about what I could do to help people in the same situation."
Alongside his cricket club and support from the Legana Rotary Club, Wells has coordinated the Walk for Men's Mental Health this Sunday, June 16.
From 10am, men are encouraged to meet at Riverside's Tailrace Park for a 10km loop towards Launceston, along the Seaport, past Riverbend Park and back.
Affectionately nicknamed Cactus, due to his resemblance to WWF wrestler Cactus Jack, Wells talked to Legana president Chris Demeyer about the idea and put it into action.
"It was an easy decision to get on board," Demeyer said.
"Our club is trying to be more than just a cricket club and be a community club and raise awareness on these types of things.
"We want to be a bigger part of the community and this was an easy way to do it and raise some awareness on such an important topic."
Demeyer described the walk as "a no-pressure social get-together", with those interested encouraged to catch-up with the walkers along the track and walk some of the way.
Several other community groups have joined the fray, with Baptcare's mindset staff to be at the end of the walk, while Bracknell Cricket Club will also have some representatives.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.