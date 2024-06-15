The Examinersport
Aggregate annihilation with no Southern comfort for Northerners

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated June 15 2024 - 6:51pm, first published 6:50pm
Thierry Swaby scored again for Launceston City as Riverside went down at Glenorchy. Picture by Floyd Jones
Launceston City and Riverside completed a miserable day of statewide action by taking the North's aggregate losses to 21-3 across Saturday.

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

