Aggregate annihilation with no Southern comfort for Northerners

Launceston City and Riverside completed a miserable day of statewide action by taking the North's aggregate losses to 21-3 across Saturday.
Handed twilight NPL Tasmania fixtures at opposite ends of the state, Launceston City went down 4-1 at champions Devonport before Riverside completed a 7-1 loss at newly-crowned Lakoseljac Cup champions Glenorchy.
City coach Daniel Syson would not have enjoyed his return to Valley Road as the Strikers cruised home.
Declan Zasadny, Masi Benjamin, Brody Denehey and Riku Ichimura all found the net before English import Thierry Swaby kept up his impressive scoring run for City, tapping home when Akwasi Agyekum's shot was parried with 14 minutes remaining.
Olympic's punishment was even worse as Jamie Sherman's Knights were kept at bay until nearly half-time before running riot at KGV.
Josh Redfearn, Jack Glover (two each), Tom Walpole, Riley Dillon and Mat Brkic all found the scoresheet.
Chilean striker Emanuel Ponce struck Olympic's consolation from the penalty spot on 72 minutes.
South Hobart host Launceston United at Darcy Street at 2pm on Sunday.
Earlier in the day, a couple of high fives were no cause for celebration as Riverside Olympic and Launceston United returned from Women's Super League fixtures down south.
The Northern neighbours were no match for their Hobart hosts as fellow league new-comers Glenorchy beat Olympic 5-0 before big guns South Hobart shot down United 5-1 across the city.
Knights striker Jemima Brown single-handedly chopped down Riverside, scoring four goals in a ruthless display of predatory finishing.
Bronte Gadon claimed the other goal in a scoreline which could have been worse if it were not for several excellent saves from visiting keeper Kiera Gabbedy.
Skyla Higgins also hit the KGV bar for Chris Rademacher's developing side who had earned their first statewide point from a 2-2 draw when the sides met in round two.
Imogen Donoghue and Isabella Taylor were a reliable threat for Olympic as Meg Connolly played the Harry Kane dual role of a forward target dropping deep.
While Olympic's hunt for a maiden win goes on, the victory was Glenorchy's third of the season and edges them to within a point of fourth-placed United who also had a day to forget at Darcy Street.
The prolific Josephine Mamic was their chief destroyer as the South Hobart striker claimed a hat-trick to go with goals from Maddie Chambers and Sam Watkins.
The reliable goal source of Lucy Smith produced United's consolation while Issy DeClerck and Dani Gunton also went close for Nick Rawlinson's team.
United were missing the ageless Katie Hill in defence and lost Olivia Smith to injury at half-time with versatile wing-back Laura Dickinson switching to sweeper.
United didn't give up the hunt for goals but their day was summed up when a late goal-bound Gunton free-kick hit Smith in the back of the head and went out for a goal-kick.
The result sees South close the gap on leaders Devonport as an inconsistent United move to four wins and five losses.
